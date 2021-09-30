If you’re not feeling 100%, or you’re struggling to find joy in your day, it could be time for a change of environment. Where we choose to spend most of our time and the people we spend it with has a big influence on our mental wellbeing. When things get out of whack this can have a negative impact on our mental health.

The good news is that we can take some simple steps to change our environment for the better. By recognising when we’ve got stuck in a rut and making a few small changes, we can boost our mental health. The following tips are designed to help you when your environment isn’t living up to what you need.

Make positive changes to your home

Are you happy with your living space? Does it make you feel comfortable and relaxed? If not, there are a few easy changes you can make. Decluttering your home is a great start, as mess can create feelings of overwhelm and anxiety. Show your room some love, with a few aesthetic improvements to transform it. There’s nothing better than a lick of paint or a few carefully positioned plants to breathe new life into your space.

To give any space a clean, modern finish, WoodUpp’s Akupanels are a perfect addition. Ticking the box when it comes to Scandinavian, minimalist style (perfect for simple living), they also dampen sound, creating a calmer space for you to relax in.

Get outside

With lots of us working from home for at least part of the week, it’s easy to spend the whole day stuck indoors, staring at our screens. It was fun at first, but working in your pyjamas quickly loses its appeal. Make sure you take regular trips outside, to clear your mind and be with nature. Head out the door and try walking somewhere new. If you have water nearby, like the sea, or a river, you may find the sound of the water soothing.

Surround yourself with positive people

If the people closest to you are negative, gossipy or argumentative, some of this bad energy is undoubtedly going to rub off on you. On the other hand, if you can find a tribe that is positive, supportive and kind, it’s going to make you feel pretty good.

The power of the internet means that connecting with like-minded people is now easier than ever. So, if you’re currently re-considering whether your nearest and dearest are a positive influence on your life, it’s time to join that book club or sports team and find your own circle of cheerleaders.

For more information on how you can transform your space with Akupanels, ‘The Original Slat Wall Panels’, visit WoodUpp.