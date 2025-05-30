How to increase natural light in your bedroom – experts say it can lessen morning fatigue and help us sleep better

There’s no worse feeling than waking up after a long night’s rest, just to find that you’re still feeling tired. Not only does this delay our start to the morning, but a bad case of morning fatigue can negatively impact our mood, energy and productivity levels for the whole rest of the day. Does this sound familiar? It might be worth maximising natural light levels in your home.

It’s no secret that natural light is a guaranteed mood-booster, and a new study has revealed that the light conditions in the morning before we wake up has a direct effect on our restfulness. In fact, the research found that increased levels of natural light into the bedroom each morning can improve wakefulness, lessen fatigue, and keep us alert throughout the day.

Despite the benefits of natural light , it can be few and far between in most rooms in the home. Whether your access to sunlight is blocked by surrounding buildings, or if you just happen to have north-facing windows, we are not all lucky enough to be able to make the most of natural light. However, there are some styling tricks to incorporate into your bedroom ideas to boost the amount of light you’re getting.

Why is natural light in the bedroom important?

‘Light is one of the biggest external factors affecting how well or badly we sleep, and getting natural light in the morning, especially in your bedroom, can help reset your sleep-wake cycle,’ says Mike Murray, director of Land of Beds . ‘It tells your brain that it’s time to start the day which dials back melatonin and helps you feel more awake and alert.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

However, darkness is still beneficial for sleep, so it’s essential to find a happy middle ground. ‘Balancing exposure to natural light and darkness for sleep is a fine art,’ says Ana Zuravliova, trend specialist at Blinds Direct . ‘Natural light is most beneficial during the morning. With natural light, the body suppresses melatonin – the hormone that induces sleep – which helps with improved mood and well-being. But, darkness is best for getting to sleep and remaining so,’ she adds.

With the days getting longer and the nights staying lighter, as we head into the summer months, you might find it tricky to adjust to sleeping in a room that is lighter than you’re used to. If this is the case, you can try sleeping with a light eye mask.

These block out more light than you would expect at nighttime, yet still allow you to feel the benefits of natural light in the morning. Alternatively, consider investing in light-filtering curtains or blinds to let the light in gently.

How to maximise natural light in the bedroom

‘You don’t have to knock down walls or install a glass ceiling to get more natural light into your bedroom. In fact, it can be as easy as a few simple styling tips,’ says Mike. So, if you’re struggling to get enough natural light within your space, follow this expert-approved advice to easily increase the amount of daylight that comes into the bedroom.

1. Use mirrors to bounce light

Mirrors are a staple in pretty much every bedroom scheme, but did you know that you can use them strategically to boost natural light in your room? ‘A mirror is an age-old trick for doubling the amount of natural light in a room to create a bright and airy feel,’ says Ethan Fox, interior expert at Furniture World .

‘Place a large mirror on a wall opposite your bedroom window, this will reflect huge amounts of natural light around your room whilst making the perfect decorative feature.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

This bedroom mirror placement not only maximises light, but it’s also feng shui approved, making for a calming environment too. However, if it doesn’t quite work in your space, you can try using furniture with mirrored surfaces or a glossy, light finish to help boost the natural light around your room.

2. Don’t neglect your windows

It sounds obvious, but your windows are the source of natural light flowing into your room, so it is essential to keep them clean.

‘Keeping your windows free from dirt and stains will go a long way in increasing the natural light within your bedroom. Use a glass cleaner and microfibre cloth to keep them sparkling clean,’ advises Ethan.

‘It’s best to clean your windows a minimum of once a month, especially if you live on a busy road as you may find your windows receive more dirt from passing vehicles,’ he adds.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Or, if you’re up for a bigger project, consider installing new windows . ‘Transom windows are small windows above doors which can allow extra daylight in without compromising wall space. Or you can also consider installing a skylight or roof window to allow larger amounts of sunlight into your bedroom,’ suggests Mike.

3. Pick a light colour scheme

Bedroom colour schemes are an important part of decorating. And using lighter colours on the walls of your bedroom can help to bounce light around the space.

‘Light wall colours can be effective in increasing natural light in a room as the light bounces off the surface of the walls and is reflected around the room,’ explains Ethan. He advises using light neutral shades, like cream and beige, for the best result.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you want more colour in your scheme, then pale pinks, blues and greens should also do the trick. But remember, the lighter the colour, the better. ‘Dark walls will absorb the majority of light received in a room so it’s important to avoid a dark colour scheme at all costs,’ warns Ethan.

4. Add airy curtains and blinds

If you want to wake up to natural light, you need to be smart about the kind of bedroom window treatment ideas you choose. ‘Adding a sheer curtain to your bedroom is great for letting in sunlight while keeping things private,’ suggests Mike. Voiles are a great choice for this.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

But, if you want to maximise the style and functionality of your curtain, be sure to install the right kind of blind behind it. ‘A recess mounted electric blind, or Roman blind, can work well with a voile curtain,’ advises Ana.

‘When all are closed, you can enjoy total darkness, but as the blind opens in the morning, sunlight will filter through the curtains while maintaining your privacy.’

5. Allow light to travel through the room

Your bedroom layout is important for both the flow of the space, and for the way that light travels through it.

‘Avoid placing any tall and bulky furniture pieces in areas obstructing natural light sources, like in front of windows or entryways. Typically, it’s best to place tall furniture pieces in corners to ensure that no light is blocked within the room. It can also be helpful to choose furniture pieces with thin legs, to allow more light to pass under the furniture,’ says Ethan.

Let the light in

Try these essential buys for an instantly lighter room

With these expert-approved styling tips, you’ll be feeling the benefits of natural light in no time. Which will you try in your bedroom?