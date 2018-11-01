This is the most viewed Zoopla house on the market – we can see why!

If we were looking for just one word to describe this house, that word would be 'epic'

Our friends over at Zoopla have revealed this family home, in London’s upmarket Hampstead, is the most viewed property currently on the site. The impressive nine bedroom Zoopla house is not your not your average family home.

Measuring 12,776 sq Ft and spanning four floors this epic house boasts staff quarters, a gym, a wine cellar, lifts and underground parking.

With a price tag of £13.75 million on Zoopla the majority of virtual tours may well be folk, just like us, who simply love a snoop around amazing houses. Sad to say it’s a bit out of our price range, but you can’t blame us for looking…

Most viewed Zoopla house on the market

Already we can’t wait to look inside! With 44k views in the last 30 days alone, it seems we’re not the only ones.

There’s something very pleasing about symmetry when it comes to a dream house. Who else remembers drawing their dream home as a child? We bet it was a symmetrical vision, not too dissimilar to that of this much-loved Zoopla house.

What a kitchen. This generous, contemporary kitchen is a chef’s dream space to work in.

The double aspect kitchen and breakfast room features glazed French doors, leading directly out onto the stone patio and gardens beyond.

What dream home would be complete without a bar? The size and layout of this downstairs spaces feels more like that of a hotel lobby. imagine having that much space in your own home?!

This living area offers a more homely appeal – an expensive home mind. Marble flooring and statement furniture pieces exude decadence.

How’s that for a bedroom? From immaculate wooden floors to a feature fireplace, this bedroom is fancy. Not to mention huge – it’s bigger than most peoples whole downstairs in square footage!

The glass rooms on either side of the house at the rear provide the perfect spot to enjoy the best of both worlds – indoors and out. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors

From the rear views you can appreciate the sheer scale of this house.

We’re off to add more views to that grand total, as we literally can’t take our eyes off this place!