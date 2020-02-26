We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mum-of-three has made her son’s dreams a reality by transforming his room into a Star Wars-themed bedroom — and the result is incredibly impressive.

Karen Robinson, from County Durham, gave her nine-year-old son’s room a complete overhaul. Making it the ultimate space for any Star Wars fanatic, like Ethan.

Star Wars bedroom makeover

The 45-year-old kept costs down by using cheaper materials — such as flooring from B&Q and IKEA units — and borrowed tools from her dad to ensure she didn’t break the bank with her DIY project.

As well as buying a few decorative pieces, Karen also decided to have a go at making some Star Wars furniture that she had seen online.

The photographer told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, ‘I saw Death Star shelving for sale but it cost a lot of money so I asked my husband if he could make it instead.’

‘We got the MDF and borrowed some tools from my dad. When he started with the project, lights were added so the cost was around £50 with lights.’

‘We bought a mural for £79 from Amazon, furniture units including the wardrobe for £200 from IKEA, grey ash flooring from B&Q for £80. We also picked up accessories from Amazon such as the pictures, rug, wall sticker, bedding set and lamps.’

In total, her efforts set her back £496 — which for a total room transformation, is an incredible price!

It seems the savvy mum isn’t the only one who is happy about how the project turned out, Ethan is absolutely thrilled with his new room!

She said, ‘He is over the moon with the finished look! The LED mood strip lighting helps my son sleep as he always used to have to fall asleep with the main light on – it’s such a good idea if anyone has children afraid of the dark.’

Karen advises others contemplating a DIY makeover, to trust yourself to have a go at making furniture – it helps keep costs down.

She adds, ‘I’d advise people to shop about price wise and try do a lot yourself if you can be creative with designing and look at some ideas before creating the theme. I just created as I went along.’

It’s safe to say that all her hard work paid off.