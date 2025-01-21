This IKEA hack turns the iconic KURA bed into the childhood den we all wanted - all you need is a sheet of MDF

IKEA furniture is a staple in most homes, beloved for its price, adaptability and sturdy design. This creator on Instagram has taken the iconic KURA bed and turned it into the ultimate children’s den.

IKEA flat packs are brilliant for putting together easy DIY projects , particularly as plenty of their units have a modular shape which makes them easy to enhance. In fact, there are hundreds of IKEA hacks to sink your teeth into and we think the den bed hack deserves a spot on your inspiration mood boards.

Taking to Instagram, Kirsty Haslam - aka @houseofhaz - revealed her brilliant IKEA hack, where she used MDF panels to curate a stunning den bed for her son. And we think it’s a perfect inspiration for your children’s bedroom ideas .

The hack itself is simple yet the end result looks incredible. Kirsty cut an archway into a slab of MDF before attaching it to the KURA bed which she already owned. Painting it bright yellow ( she used Walls R130D Sense of Wonder from Valspar ), the result is playful and fun - perfect for a child.

True Joy was Dulux’s colour of the year for 2025, and we’ve seen plenty of sunny shades used to brighten up spaces this year. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to lift spirits, and a kid’s bedroom is the perfect opportunity to try out this bold look.

(Image credit: Kirsty Haslam)

‘It was sooooo easy,’ Kirsty revealed. ‘I got the idea from a brochure, it was a bespoke den bed and my 6-year-old said I want that. He already had the Kura bed which has a frame. I purchased one piece of MDF from the local timber merchant (you can pick up similar from Wickes) and cut it to the size of the bed frame, cut out a large arch and then nailed it to the bed. It is the easiest IKEA hack I have ever done.’

(Image credit: Kirsty Haslam)

IKEA’s sleek and simple designs lend themselves to be a DIY-ers dream - you can do as much as your imagination lends itself to!

‘KEA furniture is the obvious choice for DIY hacks for a few reasons. Firstly, it’s affordability. Its low price point means that it’s a risk many DIY newbies are happy to take. You’re not going to want to ruin a family heirloom or solid mahogany piece but you’re more than happy to experiment with an IKEA LACK side table. If it goes wrong, well, there is not really any harm done,’ says Sarah Day, Storage Solutions Expert at Pay Less For Storage .

‘Secondly, thanks to the iconic Swedish minimalist design, IKEA furniture is a blank canvas just crying out to be personalised. Whether it’s a quick coat of paint or being entirely repurposed. IKEA products are a DIYer’s dream when it comes to getting creative. You can easily take an ordinary bit of furniture that everyone has and make it into something unique that only you have.’

Kirsty’s bed den is the perfect example of how a relatively simple idea can look amazing. She’s certainly inspired us, what are you planning on creating?