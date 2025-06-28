I’m impressed, TikTok has just solved my son's bedroom storage problem –this is how

If, like me, you live with someone who a) loves shoes, and b) doesn’t love tidying up after themselves, then you’ll appreciate just how messy shoes can make a room look.

Take my 12-year-old son, for example, who has a penchant for footwear. This means that every birthday and Christmas, he asks for a new pair of trainers, and he saves up his pocket money to buy second-hand trainers, shoes, and boots on Vinted.

Which is all very well, however, he only has one pair of feet! Meaning that for most of my life, I’m having to navigate his bedroom with pairs of loose, messy footwear strewn across the floor.

That is, until he showed me the bedroom storage idea many of his favourite TikTokkers use to store their sneakers in; a set of clear plastic stacking shoe boxes that mean you can easily see what shoes are inside each one.

(Image credit: SONGMICS)

I was impressed. His room isn't that big, but this looked like a small bedroom storage idea that could really work, so I set to work trying to find some options that are available in the UK. In the end, I narrowed our choices down to two main contenders.

SONGMICS Pack of 6 Clear Door Shoe Boxes £51.99 at songmicshome.co.uk This set of six clear stacking shoe boxes from SONGMICS has great reviews that mention them being easy to assemble, stacking well, and being perfect for shoe storage. Amazon SIMPDIY Large Shoe Storage Box £38.99 at Amazon UK I also found this Amazon option, which is cheaper, but my son preferred the clear plastic casing of the SONGMICS option, and we liked the wider opening at the front.

In the end, we opted for the SONGMICS option. I like the fact that the SONGMICS set stacks together perfectly and also has the door-opening so you don’t need to remove the boxes on top to access the shoes. I was also impressed by the reviews and mention of how sturdy they were.

And when they turned up, my son was equally impressed. They arrived flat-packed, but the side of each box is labelled to avoid confusion, meaning that the assembly is really straightforward. Despite the fact that I’m definitely not a flatpack pro, we assembled the whole set of six in less than half an hour.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Rachel Tompkins) (Image credit: Future / Rachel Tompkins)

When constructed, they stack well, meaning my son can have them in a variety of stacking combinations. I've seen some integrated into wardrobe storage ideas and hidden away, but we opted for leaving his favourite pairs out on display.

They feel sturdy and are large enough for him to fit two pairs of most of his shoes in each one; he’s a size 5 shoe, which means he can get two pairs in side by side. Although you can fit up to a size 11 shoe inside.

Larger shoes just need to go sideways on, meaning you can only get one pair in (unless they're thin pumps or flipflops, which could be doubled up).

(Image credit: SONGMICS)

When the boxes are in position in his bedroom and filled with the pile of shoes that had previously been littering his floor, I’m impressed. And he's over the moon that the clear stacking boxes stop his shoes from getting dusty and keep them organised.

The magnetic closing front doors mean that it’s easy to quickly access them to get shoes in or out.

TikTok gets a lot of flak, but I never expected it would solve my son’s bedroom shoe storage problem as well as it has. The only problem is, I'm probably going to need to buy more pretty soon as his trainer collection continues to expand!