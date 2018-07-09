Don't let space issues keep your kids from having a bright, lovely bedroom

Looking for small children’s room ideas? Small children’s rooms can be a challenge when it comes to decorating. We all want our kids to have a bright, uncluttered place to play and do homework, but they’ve often been stuck with the smaller or oddly-shaped rooms due to space issues. Not to worry: with a little bit of inspiration, it can be easy and inexpensive to turn these into fun, attractive, and organised spaces.

Whether you are looking for girls’ bedroom ideas or boys’ bedroom ideas, it is important to start with the essentials: bed and storage. From here, there is plenty of opportunity to indulge in charming decoration and that crucial bit of extra aesthetic effort. Although the possibility of your child growing out of a design should be considered, there’s nothing to stop you from making sure they have their own lovely space for both rest and creativity.

Want more children’s room ideas? Take a look at our dedicated children’s room landing page for more advice

Read on for our top tips for decorating a small children’s room.

1. Keep the colour scheme balanced

Small rooms can become easily overwhelmed by clutter and busy colour, leaving them feeling cramped. For this reason, it pays to keep a compact space white, but this doesn’t mean colour and pattern can’t be used to add fun and character. Window treatments and bedding are the perfect vehicles for colourful scenes and patterns, and will bring the bed and blinds or curtains into sharp relief in a white room. Add scatter cushions and rugs to increase the impact. Alternatively, knock colour back to a few key accessories, such as table lamps or wall art for a more controlled scheme. Bear in mind that objects and toys targeted at children are often brightly coloured or patterned, so that once the room is a little more lived-in it may appear more balanced than when first painted.

2. Buy the right bed

Often the focal point of the room, the bed is a crucial consideration. Traditional bunk-beds are the perfect space-saver if you have a small room shared permanently by two children. It is also worth considering buying children’s rather than adult-size furniture, as one way of increasing floor space. This bed, for example, can be bought in narrower and shorter sizes. However, you will need to weigh this up against the added expense of having to buy again once your child outgrows everything.

Whichever path you choose, make the bed feel specifically incorporated into the design, rather than a functional necessity. Paint colour can be used to add interest to a backing plain wall and play-off a simple design. This mountain scape in warm orange is a lovely addition and makes a feature of the open shelf and the bed below, complimenting the pale wooden furniture. A thought-out decorating style keeps a room from feeling too untidy.

3. Make use of wall storage

In a compact space, make the most of walls for storage. Wall-hung shelves or units will not take up floor space, leaving it available for playing. Open shelves will keep everything within easy reach and will make tidying a quick and easy task. Combine storage with display by using crates as wall-hung, box-style shelves. Each of these boxes has been painted to match a chest of drawers, creating an eye-catching practical feature space against a white backdrop. The boxes have been lined with a decorative paper and then filled with favourite toys and accessories, proudly visible but nice and neat. The tops of the crates create additional display shelves too.

If you prefer a more streamlined look, incorporate wall cabinets so you can store toys and other bedroom paraphernalia behind closed doors. Look for shelves that feature hooks or peg rails for a little additional hanging space.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

4. Limit wallpaper to one wall

With so many adorable options out there for children’s wallpaper, it’s easy to fall in love with some bright, bold pattern. Don’t despair: although simpler is generally better with small spaces, it can be done. If you keep the print to one wall and ground it with furniture in front, you can achieve both cute and charming. The rest of the room should be relatively simple in contrast, but with some smaller spots of vibrancy to keep the scheme balanced, ideally picking out and continuing a colour. Here, the orange bedside lamp calls back to the orange wings of the owls, and the patchwork quilt has detailing which harks back to the blue.

5. Consider under-bed storage

Ideally, look for beds with built-in storage. Divan beds will provide convenient drawers at a height perfect for little arms, and many feature sliding panels for easy accessibility that allow you to have a bedside table next to the bed. This also keeps you from having to drag out unwieldy storage systems.

However, if the specific look of a divan bed does not fit into your chosen design, go for a bedstead that is high enough to stash small storage boxes underneath. Wicker baskets peeping through can keep a bedroom feeling rustic and homely. However, an overhanging piece of fabric in a soft, base complimentary colour as above can hide any cheap, basic but functional boxes you might buy.

6. Assess the shape of the room

Awkwardly shaped rooms can be tricky to decorate. Make use of alcoves by choosing furniture or storage that can slot neatly into the space – think about going bespoke if you are struggling to find something that fits. Above, a small cranny has been filled with a plastic storage box for toys. This makes use of an inconvenient spot and keeps an unsightly but useful box relatively out of sight.

If your room is in the eaves, utilise those areas under low ceilings by earmarking them for storage. Bedside tables, fitted drawers, or even hanging space can be incorporated under the eaves with a bit of careful planning, leaving any full-height space for the bed. Here, a squashy beanbag provides a comfy seat that doesn’t reach too high.

7. Invest in multi-use furniture

Cramming too many things into a small room is a sure-fire way to feel claustrophobic. Because of this, it’s important to prioritise what your child needs and what they don’t. Children’s clothes don’t require full-length hanging space so a half-wardrobe, half-drawer option can be a real winner in a small room. Here, a small desk doubles as a bedside table, with a chair that can be used both by mum for a bedtime story, and by child for homework or colouring-in. The soft contrast between the pink and the blue colour scheme keeps the eye moving around the room so it doesn’t feel stagnant.

Always measure carefully when ordering furniture and hunt down a piece that matches your measurements as closely as possible.

8. Make the most of high ceilings

Video Of The Week

If floor-space is small but the ceiling is quite high, drawing attention to the latter can make the space feel roomier than it essentially is. The best way to do this is with choice, trailing decorations that draw the eye in specific places without making the room unbalanced. Here, a string of fun, brightly-coloured spherical lights lifts the attention away from any potential playtime clutter on the floor and towards the clean, high walls. Fun alternatives could be butterflies on a invisible wire that seem to fly away, or cute hanging charms round a light fixture. Do be cautious: such decorations should be few but pointed, or else the room feels too crammed with embellishments.

Will you be using these small children’s room ideas to give your child’s room a magical makeover?

Written by Izzy Palmer and Jennifer Ebert