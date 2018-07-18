We've got some great teenage girls bedroom ideas to inspire you

When it comes to teenage girls’ bedrooms, there is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all solution. If Mean Girls taught us anything, it’s that teen cliques/ groups/ squads have their own distinct style. And yes, this applies to your teenage girl’s bedroom design ideas as well as her wardrobe choices. If you have more than one teenage girl living at home, then chances are their ideas about decorating are quite different – while one wants brightly coloured walls, patterned accessories or vintage/ shabby-chic florals, the other will hone in on dark wall paint, edgy prints and pieces of rough-luxe design. So, if you’re wondering how to make the transition between princess-style little girls rooms and bedrooms for contrary teens, we figured that you might want a little decorating inspiration.

1. Encourage optimism with bright florals

Energetic, fun and girly (without being too sugary), this teenage girls’ bedroom is packed with saturated colour, destined to make your teen smile (even if they won’t show you that). This space has a a grown-up feel, but isn’t too serious, courtesy of certain decorative flourishes that add a whimsical finish – we’re looking at the curlicues on that chair and the light-hearted prints on the wall. The end-of-bed storage bench is ideal for hiding clutter, too.

2. Curate a cool bedroom art display

If you’ve spent time and money carefully creating two-tone paint effects like this, and refurnishing a kids bedroom, you’re probably not going to be that keen for your teen daughter to pin posters directly on the wall… not that we’re being design control freaks or anything. Try fixing picture ledges at staggered heights on the wall above the bed and layering up framed prints and photos of your teen’s choice for a personal and art display. The images – and therefore the space – can be updated as frequently as she wants.

3. Create teen design with depth

Dark and moody decor can be achieved without turning a teen bedroom into a bat cave; paint the walls a smart dark grey, and layer up lighter shades of grey and white, using different patterns to add interest, and a throw in a pop of one other colour for a little youthful energy. A hand-lettered print on the wall (in this case a parental reminder, maybe!) along with other ice-white accents, freshens the finish without taking away from the overall impact.

4. Reach for retro, with this Seventies-style space

A retro Seventies-style wallpaper makes a striking statement in this bedroom. Pick out tones from the wallpaper and choose block-coloured furniture and accessories in those colours – keeping these large pieces simple helps to break up the pattern and avoid a fussy finish. A white-framed mirror and black-and-white fashion print from the same era adds a classic touch.

Looking for more teen bedroom inspiration? READ: Teenage boys bedroom ideas for sleep, study and socialising

5. Give a loft room a Scandi spin

Not all teens are blessed with the biggest of bedrooms, and it’s not always simple switching up from a children’s room to a more adult space. This attic bedroom does a great job of crossing that divide, with a cool Scandi style that makes the most of the available space with a raised built-in cabin bed, with storage below and in the alcove beyond… leaving the rest of the room free for your teen’s wardrobe (ideally not scattered across the newly-freed-up floor). The wood cladding keeps the bedroom calm and enhances the sense of space – essential in a teen girl’s room – while colourful bed linen can be used to add personality and flair.

6. Bring a bit of boho style to a teen bedroom

Give the structured canopy bed a bohemian update with a more relaxed approach that’s ideal for a teen girls bedroom. White walls and dark wooden furniture offer a neutral base for ethnic-print blinds, bed linen and a makeshift canopy draped over two ceiling-hung poles. A fresh blue or forget-me-not hued base draws together the varied prints, while a spearmint green reading lamp beside the bed freshens the relaxed, deconstructed look.

7. Fashion a space for homework

While homework is never deemed fun, fashion-loving teens might like this high-contrast bedroom, with its chic workspace. A slender console functions as a workspace for design or computer work, as well as a surface to display special trinkets. Floating shelves are painted the same colour as the walls, so they seem to recede and create a spacious feel, which works perfectly with the bold graphic-print rug and shots of hot pink.

8. Dream up a whimsical scheme

A little bit Midsummer Night’s Dream, a little bit folksy, this nature-inspired bedroom comes out quite high on the girly decorating scale, even with it’s blue-hued colour palette. A scattering of cushions embroidered with birds and butterflies brings a touch of whimsy, while a sheer lavender canopy draped over the bed keeps the look light and airy. Accessories in natural materials, such as the woven lampshade, cut through the blue to keep the space from becoming overwhelmingly dreamy!

9. Make it monochrome

One for the colour-shy teenage girls out there – some girls just know from the get-go that monochrome is the epitome of chic style. Apart from the lack of colour, there is nothing retiring about this bedroom though, which mixes pattern like nobody’s business to amazing effect. We are particular fans of that striped drawer unit – ideal for storing a growing wardrobe and make-up collection!

10. Do your homework on bedroom design

Just because a bedroom study space is essential for school or college homework, doesn’t mean it has to be boring. This bedroom corner has been transformed into a space you want to hang out in – it’s worthy of a lifestyle blogger, we think! Floating shelves house stacked framed prints and photos, as well as pastel accessories that look pretty while also functioning as organisational desk essentials. A marble-effect light and fur throw add a touch of luxury, to the slender desk that handily doubles as a dressing area.

11. Mix and match colourful craft styles

Pom-poms, polka dots, bunting and crochet might sound like a little too much to have all in one space, but treated right and these fun prints, patterns and textures can create a bright and brilliant bedroom for a teenage girl. Balance warm orange and yellow tones with pale blues and expanses of white, if you don’t want it to feel overwhelming. However, it’s an ideal space to let your teen play with design options.

12. Be a styling hot shot

Hot, tropical colours will make for an energetic bedroom – it might help the girl who lives in it get out of bed faster in the morning, but then again… Hot pinks and deep oranges blend beautifully, while citrus yellow accents, such as the bed frame, and crisp white bed linen cut through the red-based hues to add a fresh hit to the overall look.

13. Get organised…with added colour

Bring a little organisation to that growing shoe and accessories collection, before it migrates out of the wardrobe, and store them all on a colourful ladder shelving unit (you might need to paint a plain wooden frame). Modern and practical – this one’s a no-brainer.

14. Opt for light and airy designs

A clean white or neutral base is ideal for teenage bedrooms, as it offers the opportunity to chop and change the look as quickly as teenage tastes and styles do! Opt for classic white furniture with a slender profile, as this will help reduce the sense of clutter. However, this sunny, pretty space is really all about the accessories; a bold bloom bedspread, hot pink accents, soft pastel lamps and prints and a tactile sheepskin throw on the chair ensure this space is modern and still playful.

15. Bring street art style inside

Not all girls want pretty pretty bedrooms – in fact, plenty of teenage girls want their bedrooms to reflect their more grungy and edgy personal style and, to be clear, this doesn’t mean pink walls and floral bedding. But rough-around the edges can be stylish, too, as this industrial decorating scheme, that draws on street art and rough-luxe finishes shows. Build on some graffiti-style wallpaper with a metal bedframe, wire lockers for storage, a factory-style light and denim-finish bed linen, and you’ve got an urban teen girls bedroom with a warehouse vibe. Easy.

Do you like these teenage girls bedroom ideas? Which one is your favourite design?