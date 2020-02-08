We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Oh to be a kid again and have a bedroom as cool as this! This little boy’s gaming-themed bedroom spells game over for boring kid’s rooms from here on in!

The once lurid green bedroom is now a vision of creativity, as one savvy mum has transformed it into an amazing gaming-themed space for her young son.

Lorelei Rose, 29-year-old single mum of three, inspires us with her DIY bedroom for just £100.

The boy’s bedroom before

Lorelei says, ‘I am a disabled single mum to three, who has a major passion for art. So when the kids want me to do something, I get my creative head on.’

‘I came up with the idea when I was messing around with my painter’s tape, and one thing led to another.’

‘All I did was put painter’s tape all over the walls, then decided on the colour to go with the rest of the colours in the house.’

To stay within budget Lorelei went sales shopping, ‘I went to Wilko to get the Dulux paint – it was half price at the time.’

The new gaming-themed bedroom

‘The accessories are mainly gaming merchandise as he is a huge Fortnite fan and a massive gamer.’

‘All in all, it cost just over £100 to completely transform my son’s room!’

‘The painting only cost me £18 to do with the simplest and easiest of hacks! The wall accessories from various charity shops, Primark and Poundland cost £54.’

‘I made the big hexagon shelf for £24,’ says Lorelei, who has created the perfect place to display collectables for gaming fanatics.

‘The rug from Dunelm was £43 in the sale and I got the curtains from eBay for £15.’ Lorelei is one savvy shopper, bravo!

Needless to say, her son is absolutely delighted with his fantastic Fortnight gaming-themed bedroom.

Lorelei sweetly says, ‘I felt a massive sense of pride as my son turned around and said “I love my room so much! Thank you for being the best mummy ever! I love you so much!”‘

She adds, ‘It made all my hard work worth it.’ A makeover to melt hearts : )

‘Gaming addicts will love this awesome bedroom transformation,’ remarks Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.

‘I’m seriously impressed with how Lorelei stuck to her budget. With wallet-friendly items that look much more expensive than they really are.’