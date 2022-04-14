We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The last two years have changed a lot about the way we hunt for a house, the biggest change being the shift to house hunting online. However, according to Phil Spencer if you want the best chance of snapping up a fair deal when buying a house you should always make the effort to visit an estate agent in person.

New research by local services marketplace Airtasker has revealed that 20 percent of Brits are planning to move home this year. In the research, June was identified as the most popular month for moving house, with that date approaching if you’re looking to move you better get going.

Phil Spencer spoke exclusively to Ideal Home about the new report and revealed that in the current heated market he would always recommend making yourself known to the estate agents. He points out that it is something most buyers neglect doing.

‘I’m not sure there are any good deals to be had at the moment. They’re fair deals because they’re what people are prepared to pay,’ says Phil. ‘My top tip would be to make yourself known, physically to the estate agents. Most people are relying on the internet.’

Thanks to the likes of Rightmove and Zoopla it might seem easier to do your entire house hunt from a laptop. However, with houses being sold or rented out in record time, it pays to strike up a relationship with an estate agent.

‘You need to get yourself ahead of the game,’ points out Phil. ‘Information is power, and if you get in early you give yourself the best shot.’

‘I always recommend that, and I say that because most people don’t. So if you do, people remember faces rather than names or emails, and then they’re more likely to pick up the phone to you and let you know.’

Once you have found your dream home and exchanged contracts the hard work of moving house starts. ‘Write yourself a moving checklist and do it early so you can map out your to-do list and the timeline for what’s involved with your move,’ says Phil. ‘I’d recommend writing your checklist as soon as you’ve decided you’d like to move or at three months before you move.’

