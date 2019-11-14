Are you already prepping your home for Christmas? You’re not alone, as millions begin the countdown for hosting the big day.

A study of 2,000 homeowners and renters, carried out by B&Q, uncovered before even thinking about getting the festive decorations down from the loft, many are looking at to carry out home improvements.

More than an eighth are planning to replace a broken toilet seat and install extra storage. A fifth will go as far as freshen up walls with a splash of paint.

Overall, an average of three hours will be spent tidying the house. With two hours decorating and prepping, such as hanging photos and painting walls.

The research revealed a quarter believe it’s important to have a well presented home if they’re hosting Christmas.

As a result, more than half are prepared to ‘pull out all the stops’ to give their home a thorough fix-up including making small home improvements to ‘wow’ guests over the festive period.

Some of the biggest priorities for hosts around the home in the lead up to the big day including hanging curtains, installing insulation and putting up wallpaper.

The research revealed more than a sixth began to think about home improvements as early as October.

A further three in five admitting more of an effort to prepare their house before Christmas than they do for a traditional ‘spring clean’.

Top 10 jobs for prepping your home for Christmas hosting

1. Buying Christmas presents

2. Cleaning the bathroom

3. Hanging a wreath

4. Freshening up walls with a new coat of paint

5. Buying new Christmas decorations

6. Cleaning the window

7. Buying a Christmas tree

8. Buying Christmas decorations

9. Replacing light fixtures

10. Replacing light bulbs

‘Hosting friends and family is one of the most magical parts of Christmas,’ says Kam Dhillon, from B&Q. ‘Which is why it’s important to have a home you’re proud to show off during the festive season.’

‘We know people will have lots to do over Christmas, but there are lots of quick and easy ways to sort of those festive fix ups – to have your home looking it’s best for whatever you have planned.

‘With Christmas just around the corner, there is no better time than the present to sort those little unfinished fix ups, and get your home for the festivities. Some of the biggest priorities around the home in the lead up to the big day including hanging curtains, installing insulation and putting up wallpaper.’

Kam concludes by saying, ‘It’s easier than you think to get your home ready for Christmas, from the festive décor to that last minute replacement for the toilet seat.’

The research was conducted via OnePoll.