Cleaning experts recommend mopping your floor with this £1 spice rack staple to keep ants out of your home this summer

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been seeing ants everywhere at the moment, and I’m sure we can all agree that there’s nothing pleasant about seeing a flock of ants scurrying around your kitchen. But if you’ve been looking for an easy deterrent, I’ve got you covered, as cleaning experts are urging you to add cinnamon to your floor next time you mop.

While there are many ways to get rid of ants , one of the best things you can do is prevent them in the first place. Ants are sensitive to certain scents, and one smell they can’t stand is the scent of cinnamon.

Adding a spoonful of cinnamon to your floor cleaner before giving it a whirl with your best mop will not only make your floors sparkle, but keep ants away, too. Here’s why.

How to get rid of ants with cinnamon

Cinnamon is a great deterrent for household pests , and ants are no exception. Its strong scent disrupts the ants' pheromone trails, which makes it harder for them to navigate and locate food. Because of this, ants will naturally avoid areas with this scent, keeping them out of your home.

‘Adding a teaspoon of ground cinnamon or cinnamon oil to your floor cleaner is a simple, chemical-free trick that can help keep ants at bay, especially in high-traffic areas like kitchens and doorways,’ explains Katie Lilywhite, AO ’s floorcare expert.

Ground cinnamon can be picked up at your local supermarket for less than £1 (if you don’t already have some kicking around your cupboard), while 100ml of cinnamon oil can be picked up for £7.58 at Amazon .

‘Alternatively, if you are using cinnamon sticks, you can boil them in water for around 10-15 minutes. Once boiling, let the water cool slightly before removing the sticks. You can then add the infused water to your mop bucket. This method helps to infuse the water with the scent of cinnamon, while the stick itself doesn’t break down into the liquid, reducing the risk of grittiness,’ says Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Expert and Director at Flooring King .

However, you should also complete a patch test to ensure that cinnamon doesn’t stain your floor before using it to mop.

‘Cinnamon can be slightly abrasive when not mixed in properly, so it’s important to be mindful of what material your flooring is before considering this method. I’d avoid using this hack on unfinished wood or natural stone, as there is more potential for slight staining, residue, or damage due to the natural properties of the floor. It’s always best to test any new cleaning method in an inconspicuous area first,’ says Liam.

It’s important to note that this method won’t get rid of ants, but it will deter them and reduce the amount in your home. It’s a cheap and simple method, but if you’re still struggling with ants in your home, here are some more alternatives.

Cinnamon will deter ants and make your home smell delicious - because of that, I'd say it's definitely worth a try.