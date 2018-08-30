Trend Alert! Create a Retro Boho living room with these five key buys

By

Update a neutral scheme with these must-haves from Ideal Home at Very

We do love an easy update here at Ideal Home. So if you have a classic or Scandi-style living room – perhaps with some Mid-century modern or simple oak furniture, it’s ripe for this restyle.

By mixing in these pieces – with their globally inspired prints, varied cosy textures and touches of glamorous metal, you can instantly transform a space into an up-to-the-minute bohemian dream. It’s a look that’s elegant, but doesn’t try too hard. So if you’re after a relaxed vibe, you can’t really go wrong…

The baskets

Retro-boho-living-room-very-plant-pots

Your living room will look more well travelled if you introduce some luscious jungle greenery. Use these tasselled baskets to disguise plain plant pots – or for instant storage.

Coming soon: Ideal Home set of two cotton rope baskets, £44.99, Very

The rug

Retro-boho-living-room-very-rug

The Berber-style beauty that is our Calandre fringed rug has become a popular staple of our collection. And now it’s available in a practical and dramatic charcoal. You’ll look forward to sinking your feet into its fluffy pile all day long!

Buy now: Ideal Home Calandre Fringed Rug, from £59.99, Very

The floor lamp

Retro-boho-living-room-very-lamp

Tall, dark and handsome, Bailey will light up any room – even when ‘he’s’ switched off. A brass collar and stand, combined with a black shade, bring glamour and edge in equal measure. A smaller table lamp and matching pendant shade are available, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bailey Floor Lamp, £69.99, Very

The armchair

Retro-boho-living-room-very-armchair

‘We can’t believe it’s not vintage,’ was the shout around the office when we first laid eyes on this accent chair. If you have an off-white or grey sofa, it will complement both. Your only issue? You might have to draw up a rota when it comes to who’s sitting in it.

Buy now: Ideal Home Fabric Echota Accent Chair, £329, Very

The cushion

Retro-boho-living-room-very-cushion

Sit a little more comfortably – our Nomad cushion literally has your back. It’s bolster design offers great support and would work well on a bed, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Nomad Tassel Bolster Cushion, £15.99, Very

With macrame wall hangings, more cushions and a very elegant shelf mirror on the way, there’s plenty to more online to help you build up this look.

