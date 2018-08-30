Update a neutral scheme with these must-haves from Ideal Home at Very

We do love an easy update here at Ideal Home. So if you have a classic or Scandi-style living room – perhaps with some Mid-century modern or simple oak furniture, it’s ripe for this restyle.

By mixing in these pieces – with their globally inspired prints, varied cosy textures and touches of glamorous metal, you can instantly transform a space into an up-to-the-minute bohemian dream. It’s a look that’s elegant, but doesn’t try too hard. So if you’re after a relaxed vibe, you can’t really go wrong…

The baskets

Your living room will look more well travelled if you introduce some luscious jungle greenery. Use these tasselled baskets to disguise plain plant pots – or for instant storage.

Coming soon: Ideal Home set of two cotton rope baskets, £44.99, Very

The rug

The Berber-style beauty that is our Calandre fringed rug has become a popular staple of our collection. And now it’s available in a practical and dramatic charcoal. You’ll look forward to sinking your feet into its fluffy pile all day long!

Buy now: Ideal Home Calandre Fringed Rug, from £59.99, Very

The floor lamp

Tall, dark and handsome, Bailey will light up any room – even when ‘he’s’ switched off. A brass collar and stand, combined with a black shade, bring glamour and edge in equal measure. A smaller table lamp and matching pendant shade are available, too.

Buy now: Ideal Home Bailey Floor Lamp, £69.99, Very

The armchair

‘We can’t believe it’s not vintage,’ was the shout around the office when we first laid eyes on this accent chair. If you have an off-white or grey sofa, it will complement both. Your only issue? You might have to draw up a rota when it comes to who’s sitting in it.