When it comes to decorating and furnishing a conservatory it’s all about creating an interior that feels purposeful and functional, for how you enjoy using the space. Allow your conservatory interior ideas to zone the additional living space, whether that means creating a social space for entertaining, doing homework or just relaxing you’ll get extra value from the space all year round by giving the room a purpose.

Conservatory interior ideas

A conservatory idea needn’t be an afterthought, or a passing through space as a means to get to the garden. Decorate the space to make it feel like an integrated part of the house. Use colours from the same palette throughout the adjoining downstairs rooms, or be daring with bold, brazen colour for a scheme that makes the room stand out – for all the right reasons.

Think of the conservatory as an extension of your living room or open-plan family room, giving it as much consideration when it comes to decorating. Ensure the space is useable all year round thanks to thoughtful conservatory furniture ideas and decorative accessories.

Take inspiration from our conservatory interior ideas to make more of your garden room.

1. Create a harmonious scheme

Make the conservatory feel like an extension of your immediate living space by coordinating the decor. Rather than seeing the conservatory as a separate space, one you only use during the summer or to access the garden, give it a greater sense of purpose by making a room you use everyday.

Use the same colour palette throughout the adjoining rooms to unify the living space. Continue flooring choices throughout the ground floor will also help to form a natural flow from one space to the next – seamlessly extending your downstairs footprint. Dress the room with living room staples to add a homely touch.

2. Welcome the outside in with house plants

Make the transition from indoors to outdoors a seamless one by filling a conservatory with house plant ideas. Choose structural shapes and tall plants to fill empty corners and hang baskets from the ceiling to immerse the room in nature. Dressing a conservatory with an abundance of greenery ensures that even on rainy days you can feel at one with nature, even if you can’t venture outside.

Keep the decorating palette neutral, with soft shades of off-white or taupe grey, to accentuate the fresh shades of green with the outdoor tones of your house plants and the garden beyond the windows. Keep things classic by choosing natural textures such as rattan and sisal to ground the look. Take these choices into consideration for outdoor living room idea to create the perfect living space in your garden.

3. Stay in control of the light

As well as adding some much needed colour, in place of wall paint, window blind ideas give an advantage over the direct sunlight. Having the ability to filter the amount of sun allows you to utilise the space at all times throughout the day, from morning through to nightfall. Without blinds you’re likely to face times of the day you’d choose to avoid sitting in the conservatory due to direct sunlight.

Being able to block the sun also provides temperature control too, making better use of the conservatory at all times of the day, throughout the year.

4. Look to your living room decor choices

Echo the decor choices of a classic living room idea – sofa, coffee table, rug and soft furnishings accompanied by trinkets and decorative touches. Traditionally a conservatory is used as a garden room, where the aesthetic would feel very detached from the rest of the house with decor choices that felt very akin to the outdoors. The modern home welcomes more continuity, very much thanks to the trend for open-plan living.

Unify the decor to create a greater sense of space, seeing the downstairs as a whole rather than individual rooms.

5. Welcome a feature wall with wallpaper

Many conservatories will have an adjoining structural wall from the house, in contrast to the other glass sides. Make a statement on this wall to give the decor more of a classic living room vibe by hanging wallpaper. a captivating wallpaper idea will give the interior a more homely feel, making the room feel more like an extension of living space rather than a seasonal garden room.

6. Have fun with finishing touches

Conservatories or garden rooms extensions can often look bland, often due to the stark white structure, so don’t be afraid to add a pretty display of personal treasures. Hang on-trend exposed bulb lights for a statement lighting idea or add interest with on-trend macrame plant hangers.

Make the conservatory a true extension of your home with tactile fabrics for upholstery and soft furnishings such as rugs. Substantial furniture like the coffee table are key for that real furniture feel that will last all year round. Add an armchair set up around said coffee table – inviting you to spend time entertaining or enjoying family time all year round.

7. Refresh the furniture

With limited walls to decorate, due to traditional conservatory structures being primarily windows, introducing colour can be tricky. Look to add colour through soft furnishings, from tablecloths to cushions – adding both pattern and a pop of colour.

Or how about through an upcycled furniture idea instead. This example shows how a splash of paint can revive old wooden furniture pieces, to invigorate the space with colour. Look for the best paint for furniture, to carry out a quick and easy fixer-upper job.

8. Keep it traditional

Go for a traditional garden room vibe with a colour palette inspired by nature. Welcome the garden indoors through floral fabrics and hints of lush accent colours, such as sunshine yellow and leafy green. Add charming decorative touches such as bunting and lantern lighting to give the decor a country-style feel.

9. Build multifunctional furniture

Update a classic conservatory interior with the addition of a modern, multifunctional seating solution. To make the most of any limited space opt for an on-trend bench seat built-in, which will be a worthwhile investment all round.

Firstly it will maximise the space to allow for more seating around the dining table, while utilising unused corners and areas under the windows. It can also double up as hidden storage, if the seat lifts up to reveal a concealed storage compartment.

10. Invite a splash of colour to the structure

Refresh and invigorate the framework of an older conservatory with a splash of colour. Same as you would when painting a front door or window frames, you can buy a specialist paint to give a wooden, metal or PVC frame a coat of on-trend colour. The type of structure will determine what paint material is most suitable to use. Take inspiration from this contemporary conservatory with it’s attractive shade of sage green, painted on the roof lantern structure to break up the neutral colour scheme on the walls.

11. Keep the layout simple

Give your conservatory space a dedicated focal point, be it a fabulous swing seat or an extendable dining table – choose just one key piece of furniture to avoid overwhelming the space. to one sole purpose to give the room a focal point. This stylish swing seat is the perfect reading spot, whatever the weather! Make this the place you choose to relax in with a good book. Complete this natural-style look with meadow-inspired and throws.

Top tip: Group indoor plants in containers of different shapes but similar materials and styles, so the look says ‘conservatory’ rather than ‘potting shed’.

12. Mirror the green of the garden in your decor

With floor-to-ceiling windows, a conservatory can often need livening up with soft furnishings. Brighten up the windows with an eye-catching patterned blinds. Create a fresh feel with botanical prints in leafy greens teamed with shades of white for a light and natural look.

Choose a fabric with a bold leafy design for cushion covers, blinds and a table runner to match Fabrics with splashes of zingy lemon will really freshen up the look.

How can I make my conservatory look good?

As with any room in your home you can make your conservatory look good by furnishing it with purpose. A conservatory is no different from any other living space, in the sense it requires functional furniture, storage and practical window treatment ideas. Use your garden room a space you want to use, as much for comfort as enjoying the views of the garden. Plump for a comfy corner sofa to invite relaxing vibes, perfect for a social space. Add a dining table to make the space multipurpose, for mealtimes and for use as a study area.

How can I make my conservatory more homely?

An easy way to make a conservatory look and feel more homely is to add comforting touches. From comfy sofas and armchairs to tactile floor rugs and cushions, a little can go a long way to break up the ‘cold’ feel of a glass extension making the space feel more homely.

Think about the qualities that appeal most to you, what makes your home feel more homely? If a rocking chair is your definition of homely, then that’s what the room requires. Adding an abundance of lighting measures, from lamps to lanterns, goes a long way to create ambience – a staple when it comes to creating a homely feel.