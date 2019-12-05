If you’re looking to move to a town that will boost your mood and help give you an extra jolt of happiness, read on. Because Rightmove have just announced its happiest place to live in the UK 2019.

Hexham has been crowned the happiest place to live in Great Britain. The market town in Northumberland is top of Rightmove’s 2019 Happy at Home Index.

The index scored towns by asking residents about how friendly the neighbours are. The local services, level of community spirit and quality of cultural activities in the area.

Residents of Hexham were found to be the happiest with their community. They reported feeling a strong sense of belonging. Residents also felt they could be themselves and felt they earn enough to live comfortably.

The town’s overall cheerful demeanour is probably helped by the fact saving for a house deposit in Hexham won’t financially cripple you. The average price of a home is £50,000 lower than the national average of £302,808.

Rank Place Average asking price 1 Hexham £254,237 2 Harrogate £341,524 3 Richmond upon Thames £815,717 4 Skipton £233,274 5 Llandrindod Wells £145,016 6 Altrincham £520,899 7 Monmouth £310,050 8 Dorchester £295,124 9 Sevenoaks £684,806 10 Southport £209,360

‘It will come as no surprise to the residents of Hexham to find that they are living in the happiest place in Great Britain,’ says Richard Walker, Operations Coordinator at Finest Properties in Hexham. ‘The character of this historic market town is easy to see, from the glorious Hexham Abbey that dominates the skyline to the winding streets that are home to independent shops, fabulous restaurants and the weekly market.’

Harrogate in Yorkshire came in second as the happiest place to live in the UK. Richmond upon Thames in London, came in third place, making it the happiest place to live in London for the fifth year running.

Overall, the South West of England was found to be the happiest region in the UK according to Rightmove’s Happy at Home Index. Followed by the South East and the East of England.

In Scotland, Galashiels was crowned the happiest place to live. It also landed the highest score for nature and green spaces in Great Britain. Llandrindod Wells was found to be the happiest place to live in Wales and home to the best community spirit in the whole study.

‘Year after year, the factors that influence happiness are determined by how people feel living in an area, and the harmony of the community,’ explains Rightmove’s insights expert Lydia Yao.

‘2019 is no different, with a sense of belonging once again being the main driver of happiness for residents across Great Britain.’

