Polka dots are everywhere right now, but interiors experts say this is how to make the print timeless, over trendy

Polka dots have made a huge comeback this summer, adorning the backs of all of fashion’s ‘it’ girls, and as it makes its way into our home, I’m starting to question, ‘are polka dots the new classic print?’

While stripes remain the timeless pattern that will never go out of fashion, polka dot print is coming up behind it and is fast becoming one of the biggest home trends of the year.

Whether you go for monochrome or contrasting colours, polka dots are an easy and chic way to make an impact. Here’s whether they’ll stand the test of time.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Why are polka dots trending?

The polka dot trend somewhat snuck up on me this year. At first, it was a few influencers in pretty polka dot dresses, now I can’t stop thinking about this stunning Habitat black and white spot bedding set . It's safe to say I'm obsessed with this print. It looks effortlessly chic.

To me, polka dots have a vintage, Parisian style, and it's this notsaglic look that experts say has made the pattern so popular yet again.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

‘There's something undeniably joyful about polka dots, so it’s no surprise to me that they’re having a real moment. In a world that’s felt a little heavy, polka dots bring a playful energy that instantly lifts a space,' says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi .

'From fashion runways to soft furnishings, we're seeing a return to patterns that spark happiness, and polka dots strike that perfect balance between fun and sophistication. They're also incredibly versatile - you can scale up or down, go monochrome or multicoloured. And they work beautifully across both contemporary and traditional interiors.'

‘While some trends come and go, I think polka dots have real staying power. They’ve been around for decades, so there’s a nostalgic charm that keeps them relevant. The key is in how you interpret the look. Classic black and white dots, or muted tone-on-tone designs, for example, can feel timeless, whereas bold, high-contrast versions might be more of a trend-led aesthetic.’

How to style polka dots at home

One may be tempted to compare polka dots to stripes, another ‘trendy’ print which has been around for decades, and it’s true, polka dots have some of the staying power stripes do. From striped lighting to stripe drenching , stripes have proved they can be used in any space, and even as a neutral in some regards. And while I’d argue polka dots are not quite as versatile, they can be styled timelessly.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

‘While stripes are often viewed as crisp and structured, polka dots bring a softer, more whimsical personality. Like stripes, they are timeless, easy to scale, and adaptable across fashion, interiors, and accessories. In the home, the key is to balance their boldness with neutral elements so they feel intentional rather than overwhelming. They can be introduced subtly through cushions, throws, lampshades, or artwork, or more boldly with a feature wall in wallpaper or decals,’ suggests James Mellan-Matulewicz, CEO and Creative Director at Bobbi Beck .

‘To keep polka dots looking timeless, opt for classic colour combinations such as black and white, navy and cream, or soft neutrals. Medium or small-scale patterns tend to be more refined and less trend-driven than oversized dots.

‘Incorporating them through interchangeable elements like bedding, rugs, curtains, or table linens allows for easy updates, while pairing them with solid colours and natural textures, such as wood, linen, or wool, ensures they blend seamlessly into different design schemes.’

Get the look

If you've loved this year's polka dot trend, don't worry, you can still enjoy it for years by following these timeless tips.