Spider season may be upon us, but Aldi Specialbuys are one step ahead, as right now you can pick up a non-toxic spider spray for just £4.99 in their middle aisle.

With spiders often topping the lists for biggest phobias, it comes as no surprise that a majority of people want to know how to get rid of spiders . And while plenty of home remedies exist, the Zero In Spider Repellent is a fuss-free repellent that does not require much of your time.

Available now in Aldi’s middle aisle, (it's also available at B&Q for £7.99 or Amazon for £12.99 for two ). Here’s how this spider repellent can keep those eight-legged creepy crawlies out of your home this autumn.

The start of spider season in the UK typically falls toward the end of August and into September, which is why you might have noticed more of these bugs cropping up in your homes and gardens.

Most spiders in the UK are typically harmless to us humans, but that doesn’t mean they’re always a welcome house guest, with many of us afraid of them or finding their webs a little unsightly. Of course, it’s worth mentioning that spiders can be excellent pest control themselves, dealing with pesky flies, but if you’re dead set on getting rid of spiders, this is where the spray comes in.

And Aldi shoppers, keen to repel these spiders, have gone wild about the news on Instagram , with Aldi’s announcement of the Specialbuy racking up almost 6,000 likes, 1,677 shares and 138 comments.

‘Add it to the shopping list,’ read one.

‘Omg this exists??????’ said another.

(Image credit: Zero In)

The Zero In Spider Repellent Spray Ready has a poison and chemical-free formula that is mainly based on using peppermint essential oil to deter spiders and leave a fresh mint spray behind, too. All you need to do is spray it around windows, doors and other entryways, and spiders will naturally avoid the area.

Peppermint is well known as a scent that spiders hate , as the fresh and punchy scent overwhelms their delicate sensory organs. This scent confuses spiders, making it harder for them to navigate or track prey, so they’ll naturally avoid areas that smell of mint.

However, it is equally easy to make your own peppermint spray to deter spiders using peppermint essential oil ( £8.99 on Amazon), water and a few drops of dish soap to help the formula stick. While the start-up costs may cost a little more than Aldi’s spider spray, you are bound to be able to make multiple batches, saving money in the long run.

Alternatively, you could try growing mint in a window box or pot and place it on your windowsills to deter spiders and provide a fresh mint source for cooking.

If you don’t want spiders in your home, using the Aldi spider repellent spray is a fuss-free solution that doesn’t use any harsh chemicals or poison, making it ideal for use in the home.