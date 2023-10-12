Where to buy bedding - the best places to find top-quality sheets without breaking the bank

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Let’s be honest; no bed would be complete without bedding. The right sheets, pillowcases, and duvet covers can make or break your sleeping space, which is why finding the right place to buy bedding is something you need to seriously consider.

After all, you could buy the best mattress on the market - but if you don’t feel like you’re being cocooned in a snuggly cotton burrito, what’s the point? We know that buying bedding can seem like an endless task, though. With so many options and so many brands to choose from, it can be difficult to know what will bring your bedroom ideas to life.

That’s why we decided to take the hassle out of buying the best bedding. The team at Ideal Home has rounded up our favourite bedding brands so you can feel confident that you’re getting the best quality bedding for your hard-earned money.

Where to buy bedding - the quick list

10 of our favourite places to buy bedding

Bedding comes in all shapes and sizes. From fitted sheets to pillowcases, there are so many bedding options on the market. For the sake of this guide, though, we’ve decided to focus largely on duvet sets and covers as these products often come as part of a bundle - which makes buying bedding even cheaper!

Don’t worry, though. We’ve rounded up a range of bedding to suit all kinds of styles and budgets. No matter whether you prefer the soft glide of silk, the crispness of Egyptian cotton, or the cosiness of muslin, we’ve got you covered.

1. The White Company

We’ve always been obsessed with The White Company’s candles and bath towels , but the luxury brand also offers some of the best bedding on the market. While it’s certainly not the cheapest brand on this list, there’s no doubt that customers love the quality of its products. So, this bedding is perfect for those who want to add a slice of classic luxury to their bedroom.

The scallop rug trend is everywhere, but let us introduce you to our latest obsession: scalloped bedding. Coming in either a plain white scallop or a pink scallop, this bed linen is made from 200-thread-count cotton percale and will look extremely elegant in any bedroom. Plus, pieces in the Scallop Edge Bed Linen Collection start at just £15, which is extremely affordable for such a luxury brand.

2. Christys

If you didn’t know, Christys is a heritage brand with an impressive royal history. And while the brand is used to making bedding for the upper echelon, its products are also perfect for the everyday. Featuring luxurious and plush bedding at an affordable price, Christys has quickly become one of our favourite brands. And its bedding options are super stylish, too.

Cool & Crisp Egyptian Cotton Duvet Set View at Christys

While there’s no doubt that we were entranced by the purple hues of this Cool & Crisp Egyptian Cotton Duvet Set , it was the material that left us truly impressed. Made from premium cotton that has finer, longer fibres than you’d find elsewhere, the brand claims that this collection is breathable and velvety soft at the same time. But it also comes in five other colourways if you’re not as taken with the purple as we are.

3. Marks & Spencer

Long gone are the days of Marks & Spencer being an ‘old-fashioned’ brand. M&S has undergone a complete rebrand over the past few years, making it trendier than ever - while still offering high-quality goods that customers (and the Ideal Home team) absolutely love. Its bedding is plush and luxurious while still offering a wide range of colourways and patterns to suit every bedroom in the house.

Pure Cotton Watercolour Floral Bedding Set View at M&S

If you’re looking to add an artistic edge to your bedroom, look no further than this Pure Cotton Watercolour Floral Bedding Set . With two colourways to choose from, you could opt for these beautiful pink hues or opt for some cooler with blue. But while we love the colours and the wide range of sizes offered with this set, we also love the fact that you can get matching curtains - including blackout curtains .

4. John Lewis

You probably don’t need us to tell you that John Lewis is a homeowner's dream. Scattering its own-brand products amongst designer labels, it’s one of the best places to buy bedding. What we love most about this brand is the fact that it has everything to suit all styles and budgets. From bargain bedding to plush (and more expensive) sheets, you can take your pick of what works for you.

We had to pick this Piglet in Bed Linen Bedding as our star pick, as it's everything we love about bedding rolled into one piglet sandwich. Not only is sage one of our favourite sofa colours to make a bedroom look bigger , but it’s also one of our favourite bedding colours. And this particular bedding is made from super soft 100% stonewashed linen, making it the perfect option for soft and breathable snuggle time.

5. Soak & Sleep

Offering everything from eco-friendly bedding to bedspreads and throws, there was no way we could tell you where to buy bedding without including Soak & Sleep . This brand offers some of the best bedding we’ve come across, as its focus is to offer products that are designed with care and made to last - without making you pay extra for the privilege.