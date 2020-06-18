We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This Rust-Oleum garden makeover is a testament to the transformative power of a pot of pain. This Moroccan inspired garden makeover cost is the work of DIY fan Alice Richardson-Payne from Brighton, who created the striking look for just £300.

Alice’s old concrete yard was a bit tired and lacklustre, so the air attendant decided to give the space a revamp. However, rather than splashing out on completely new furniture and accessories, Alice decided to upcycle the items she already had.

Alice started by painting the walls in white masonry paint for a clean finish. Once she had a blank slate she started to get creative with the Rust-Oleum Universal All-Surface paint. This paint is great for quick projects as it is a paint and primer in one that can be used on most surfaces including masonry and metal.

Alice used ‘Misty Grey’ to add a chic scalloped design to the walls. She painted about half-way up the wall and traced around an old dinner plate to create the scalloped edges.

Once the paint had dried, Alice used a Moroccan stencil design from dizzyduckdesigns.com to create a feature wall. Then with the help of her boyfriend, she laid AstroTurf, to add a splash of green to the space.

For the finishing details, Alice got to work upcycling things she already had lying around the garden.

To create a stunning hanging herb garden, she painted the existing bars matt black with Rust-Oleum Universal All-Surface spray paint. She then added a pop of colour to the plant pots using painter’s touch in candy pink.

The dated white bistro set was transformed with a lick of paint called ‘Thyme’. The green shade looks gorgeous against the grey backdrop.

As a final touch, Alice treated herself to a new grey outdoor sofa. The entire project took just five days to complete.

‘Everything that you can see in our garden was done by us, without help!’ says Alice. ‘I had an idea in my mind of how I wanted it to look and we just went for it! I’m so pleased with how it turned out, and we’ve loved every minute of relaxing in our new back garden.’

‘It’s crazy what a lick of paint can do to transform a space,’ Alice adds.

We couldn’t agree more.