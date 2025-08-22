‘Everyone fights over who is going to get it first’ – shoppers can’t stop raving about Argos' foldable sun lounger, it's now £40 in the sale

Even though the summer is slowly coming to an end, we still have some days of glorious weather left in the tank this year. Not to mention that this is one of the best times to nab some great outdoor furniture bargains – much like the Argos folding wooden sun lounger, which is currently selling for £40 in the retailer’s big sale.

Argos’ own outdoor offering often gets overshadowed by Habitat garden furniture which the retailer also stocks. But you can find some of the best garden furniture at even better prices in the Argos range – the rattan-effect garden sofa set and this sun lounger are the perfect examples.

Argos Home Folding Wooden Sun Lounger Was £100 Now £40 at Argos Made with eucalyptus wood, the sleek foldable frame also comes equipped with a timeless cream-coloured cushion.

The stylish yet affordable sun lounger in question was originally selling for £100. But in the sale, the price has been slashed by half to £50 – and Argos is currently offering an extra 20% off promotion with the code EXTRA20 applied at checkout, bringing the total to £40.

Why should you invest in the Argos sun lounger?

If this bargain of a garden furniture deal wasn’t quite enough to convince you - which is fair enough - then let me present to you my other reasons for recommending this product.

For starters, existing customers can’t seem to get enough of this lounger as the product boasts over 330 five-star reviews.

One shopper wrote, ‘I bought this lounger for my garden. At the time I didn’t need it, but it was in the sale. It’s is so comfortable and everyone fights over who is going to get it first. I will be getting another one this year!’

(Image credit: Argos)

Another customer review reads, ‘I bought this sun lounger and can see it's going to be my star purchase this summer! Very sturdy, pre-assembled do only two steps to completely put it together, looks great in the garden! Easy pick up from Argos, fitted in the boot with the seats down.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another reason is that it makes for the perfect small garden idea since the design can be folded away for easy storage. With Google searches for ‘foldaway sun lounger’ rising by 110% just in the last week alone, it looks like this feature is sought after by many.

What to style it with

Habitat Pasadena Side Table Was £65 Now £45.50 at Argos If you want to get the full look from the brand's well-styled shot of the sun lounger, this rattan side table is a must. Perfect for resting a refreshing drink and a book, it's also currently on sale. Habitat Stripe Outdoor Pouffe Cushion Was £40 Now £30 at Argos Why not create a seating arrangement around your sun lounger? This striped pouffe will make for the perfect companion, serving as an extra seat and a style statement. Habitat Outdoor Cushion in Terracotta Was £8 Now £5.33 at Argos While the brand's shot of the sun lounger comes with a green outdoor cushion, if you've already got green in the striped pouffe, why not create a more complex colour scheme with this terracotta shade? It goes perfectly with green and cream.

Last but not least, it looks really chic and so much more expensive than it actually is. What more could you ask for?