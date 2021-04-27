We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cleaning has become much more than a chore. For many, it’s a calming ritual – for others, a borderline obsession.

Related: Natural cleaning hacks – swap your cleaning caddy for the fruit bowl with genius natural remedies

But as we spend more time disinfecting, hoovering, and mopping our homes, we need to be aware of potential dangers to our health. Scented cleaning product company Fabulosa shares an easily forgotten tip to help us clean safely.

For more advice, take a look at our care and cleaning page. Plus, if you know your oven needs a clean but you’ve been in denial until now, get the job ticked off with the help of our guide on how to clean an oven and hob.

Fabulosa’s safe cleaning tip

‘One of the most important things to remember when cleaning is to ensure proper ventilation,’ a Fabulosa spokesperson comments. ‘Make sure there is an open window or door to help keep fumes at bay.’

Fabulosa highlights that many cleaning products contain strong and harmful chemicals. These can cause irritation to the lungs and exacerbate respiratory conditions and other health problems if inhaled.

‘We tend to think air quality refers to the outdoors, but indoor air quality is just as important,’ Fabulosa continues. ‘Keeping windows open and ensuring a healthy level of ventilation at all times of the year – not just when cleaning – will reduce your exposure to pollutants and limit the risk of respiratory problems.’

The cleaning company also says that it’s important to remember that cleaning products are made up of chemicals and cleaning agents that fight against viruses, bacteria, and germs, and must be used with caution.

Related:Stacey Solomon’s washing line hack means no folding OR ironing – fans are calling it a game-changer

First came the Hinch Army, growing in numbers ever since Mrs Hinch’s home account launched in 2018. Then came an explosion of TikTok cleaning hacks set to incredibly catchy music. Coupled with a global pandemic, it’s no wonder cleaning has become such a big deal.

Next time you’re doing some cleaning, make sure you keep as many windows open as possible. Lynsey Crombie, AKA The Queen of Clean also recommends keeping the house cold while you’re cleaning, as you’ll get the job done quicker.