How to clean an oven and hob – including the oven rack and glass door

Want your cooker clean in time for Christmas? Here's how to bring back its sparkle

Not long to go now people. the list of final jobs is now complete – there’s wrapping presents, doing a booze run, putting the mince pie and carrot out for Santa and Rudolph. Oh and cleaning the oven. Bagsy we don’t have to do it!

But if you HAVE drawn the short straw, we’ll try to make it a bit easier (and less disgusting) for you with our tips on how to clean an oven

1. Start with the oven shelves

Before you start, make sure the oven is off and the inside is completely cool. Then arm yourself with a pair of rubber gloves. Remove the shelves and using a specialist oven-cleaning kit, carefully coat the shelves in gel, put them in the sealable plastic bags provided and set them to one side while you clean the rest of the oven.

2. Take the interior and glass door

Cover the floor in front of the oven with newspaper and start by scraping off any burnt-on food inside. If the door glass is removable, take it out and leave it to soak in hot soapy water.

Coat the inside of the oven with the rest of the gel with a sponge, avoiding the heating elements and working into any hard-to-reach places with an old toothbrush. Leave to work for the time recommended.

3. How to clean an oven with baking soda

As an alternative to traditional chemical oven cleaner, make your own by mixing half a cup of bicarbonate of soda with a little water to form a paste. It’s far more eco!

Apply to the oven and leave overnight before rinsing away with hot water. Spray white vinegar over any remaining residue – it will foam up and can be wiped away with a cloth.

4. How to clean the hob

While the oven cleaner is doing its work, give the hob a once-over. Remove any burners and rings, washing in hot soapy water, then spray the hob with multi-surface cleaner and wipe with a soft cloth. Use a scourer to tackle stubborn, burnt-on bits.

5. Remember to rinse

Once you’ve given the oven cleaner time to work its magic, use a sponge and hot, soapy water to clean it off, rinsing and repeating until the oven is completely clean. Rinse the oven glass and replace in the door. Remove the racks from the plastic bags and rinse off in the sink or a bath, dry and replace.