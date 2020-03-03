7 essential spring DIY jobs that could potentially save you thousands of pounds

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As spring approaches, it’s time to tackle the essential spring DIY jobs that could potentially save homeowners hidden costs, further down the line.

‘Spring is almost upon us and with it comes a long list of DIY chores after months of cold and wet winter weather,’ explains Tarquin Purdi, Founder and CEO of HaMuch.

‘For the large part, these will be small jobs that don’t require a full overhaul. But be warned, neglecting these small tasks can soon see them snowball into much larger, more serious problems.’

‘With these tips, you should find a good balance between DIY jobs you can handle yourself and the smaller jobs that require a bit of budget for a skilled tradesperson. But by keeping on top of them and catching them in the early stages, you’ll end up spending a few hundred pounds, rather than thousands.’

Spring DIY jobs to do now

1. Fix fencing

Fencing can often take a battering during the winter, especially with storms Dennis and Ciara wreaking havoc this year.

‘Fence panels can cost as little as £20, with posts coming in at around the same price,’ says Tarquin. ‘So if you have a hole in your fence it pays to fix it quickly. The longer you leave it the more likely it is that the damage will spread due to the weak link and replacing a whole fence can cost as much as £900.’

2. Check pipes

‘Cold winter months can cause damage and blockages within our pipes, and as the weather thaws it’s important to check everything is still in working order. It can be relatively cheap to pick up pipe cleaning kits and solutions but it’s even worth the £80 or so that it would cost to have them professionally cleaned.’

Why? Because even the most basic of blockage removals can cost as much as £100, with the cost of a brand new system costing way more.

3. Survey the roof

Think damage limitation. A small amount of damage to the roof can be quick and cost next to nothing to repair, but if left roofing can be a HUGE expense.

‘A minor roof repair will come in at around £100, but leave it and let the damage spread and you’re looking at £300 for a more substantial repair and as much as £4,000 for a full tile replacement.’

4. Clear gutters and downpipes

These are easily damaged or blocked when the weather is poor and leaves are falling from the trees. Having them cleaned professionally is a good shout and costs as little as £5 a metre. Leave it until the damage is done and you’re looking at £30 per metre for a replacement gutter and £25 for a new downpipe, which can soon spiral into hundreds of pounds.

5. Repoint brickwork

A houses brickwork is your primary defence against the elements, it’s therefore no surprise that it can take a battering during adverse weather.

‘The freeze and thaw process can cause the pointing between bricks to degrade and this can cause major problems if left as it is,’ says Tarquin.

‘It’s best to get the help of a professional and repointing will cost between £20-£30 per square metre from a good tradesperson. Leave it until the whole house is in need and you’re facing a bill that can run between £1000-£1500.’

6. Paint preservation

Are things starting to crack? Central heating and the elements are all factors taking a toll on paintwork. ‘Cracks may seem like a small problem but they soon spread causing the paint to flake, in turn leaving the soft underbelly of your home exposed.’

‘Keeping on top of the job yourself can mean forking out for paint and materials for as little as £35. Caving in and hiring a professional because your home has passed the point of DIY return could cost you up to £400.’

7. Get back into the garden

Sadly gardens can get woefully neglected over the winter months, therefore posing problems come spring, when we head outside once more.

Video Of The Week

‘It can seem a mammoth task but rolling up your sleeves with £50 worth of maintenance materials is far cheaper than leaving it until it requires a professional gardener, which usually comes in at £50 an hour with a minimum of two to three hours work required.’

Tackling small DIY jobs now prevents them form becoming big DIY jobs – that cost a small fortune.