Can you believe it costs so little to completely revamp dated tiles? The ingenious adhesive tiles from Dunelm can change the whole scheme, for as little as £18.

The smart self-adhesive tiles are making kitchen and bathroom makeovers more affordable and achievable than ever before.

As proved by one savvy homes enthusiast Kelly Eathorne. Kelly has shared her bathroom transformation with us, along with her tops tips for using the adhesive tiles.

Kelly’s bathroom tiles before

To give a better idea of how effective the adhesive tiles are, here are the original stone-effect tiles.

Kelly’s bathroom tiles after

‘The tiles are pretty easy to apply, but you do need some patience,’ explains Kelly. She indicates you will also need a spirit level, going on to say,’your first tile is the most important one in my opinion. So make sure it is straight.’

‘The job may also require a Stanley blade, because you may have to cut out some depending on the size of tiles or wall you’re applying them to, etc. Another helpful pointer, Kelly adds, ‘make sure the back is completely off before applying, as it can stick.’

Kelly has used the adhesive on the tiled splashback behind the sink and on the tiled bath surround. The chosen design is that of ‘Quatrefoil’, a traditional patterned tile which can help add a decorative touch to any room.

We have to say Kelly’s done a fabulous job, and we LOVE the green bathroom scheme she’s chosen to enhance her new tiles. She’s certainly got an eye for design.

Dunelm self-adhesive tiles

The Dunelm website says, ‘Patterned with a traditional quatrefoil design in white and grey, these backsplash tiles are finished with a high shine to provide the illusion of real tiles without the hassle of applying them. These tile panels are quick and easy to apply – simply peel off the backing and stick to your wall.’

‘The high shine finish also means these tiles can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth making them perfect for in the kitchen or bathroom or anywhere you want to protect your wall or paint work. Supplied in a pack of 4. Each panel measures 10″ x 10″. Individual tiles measure 5″ x 1.5″/3″.’

Buy now: InHome Quatrefoil Self Adhesive Backsplash Tiles, on sale £14.40, Dunelm

As demonstrated above, the handy adhesive film can be used just about anywhere to transform homes – even on the stairs

Kelly shares her bathroom makeover on her Instagram, where she reveals where to shop the look…

Thanks to Kelly for sharing her tile transform, to assure us it can be done with great effect.