While scrolling through Instagram, as we’re all doing for hours at a time right now, I’m stopped in my tracks by a vision of sunshine yellow!

That vision of yellow comes courtesy of the bright yellow house of Brighton based blogger Charlotte Violet. She shares her vibrant home on her Instagram page @happybohemianhome.

During these darker days, we are welcoming every little ray of sunshine into our lives…

Charlotte’s happy yellow house

Charlotte writes, ‘I’m just sharing a bit of extra sunshine tonight from our happy yellow house. I’m so glad we decided to paint the house bright yellow as it fills me with so much joy!’

As it does her audience judging by these comments…

‘God I love this!! Want my garage door this colour 💛💛💛💛’ says one fan.

‘I love it -such a glorious yellow! I have a habit of collecting items in yellow, I’m drawn to them, like little bits of sunshine they bring a smile to my face. 💛’ cheerfully says another.

‘Wow! That is STUNNING! Such a cheery colour to lighten everyone’s day!’ exclaims one follower.

‘Wow , that brightened my news feed . Love it 😊’

‘Oh I love a road of rainbow houses! 💛💚💙💜’.

‘There is a yellow house in my village and it always makes me smile when I drive past it’ remarks another.

Even before the pandemic hit Charlotte felt her house exudes happy vibes. She shared a snap last September, writing ’Our house colour always cheers me up, especially with the darker days ahead. Vibrant colours really are the answer sometimes, especially living in central Brighton! A simple pot of paint isn’t to be underestimated, it can transform the exterior or interior of your house and give a room an instant refresh☀️’.

‘Cheeriest photo on the gram I reckon! 💛’ replies one follower.

We look forward to seeing what she paints next.

While we welcome the hit of sunshine yellow it might look out of place on our own streets. Let’s not forget this vibrant house lives nestled in a line of colourful houses – seaside style in Brighton.