As we rest on the brink of self isolation we’re looking for ways to make our homes feel a little happier. And nothing makes for a happier home than a tidy one.

The money saving team at Net Voucher Codes has revealed the best ideas to organise our homes – using items you already have lying around the home and even things you’d normally throw away, to keep the cost low.

Among the hacks are storing leads in loo rolls, books on spice racks and simple bedding storage.

12 storage hacks to help organise a happier home

1. Bedding storage

Want to store your bedding sets more efficiently? A very simple way to do this is ‘once washed, fold and store in one of the pillowcases.’ This keeps everything compact to store, and easy to grab the whole set straight away.

2. Storing your towels

Got no towel rail? ‘Try hanging a mounted wine rack in your bathroom and storing rolled up towels on it.’

3. Spice racks

Think outside the box – a spice rack doesn’t just need to be for spices. ‘You can use them as mini shelf racks – perfect for kids books or for toiletries in the bathroom’. A great alternative for any room.

4. Storing mugs

‘Mugs take up lots of room in a cupboard. Instead attach them using hooks dangling from the shelf above.’ It’s then easier to get a mug out when you fancy a cuppa too.

5. Vertical shelves

Use every spare inch of space, shelving inside cupboards doesn’t have to be purely horizontal. ‘Put in a few vertical shelves and in between store baking sheets, frying pans, chopping boards, cake tins and more.’

6. Lazy Susan in the cupboard

‘Place a rotating tray in your cupboard to store tins and in the fridge to store jars and condiments.’ Extra handy while we may have larger amounts of tinned goods stockpiled.

7. Opened packets

Want to store opened snack and crisps packets? The experts suggest ‘attaching sticky backed hooks to the inside of your cupboards, add a peg and hang them.’

8. Battery storage

‘Instead of having batteries all over the house in different cupboards, store in a fishing tackle box. You can easily sort by battery size and they’ll all be in once place.’

9. Untangle cables

The dream is an organised draw with separate compartments, but if you want a quick and cost-effect solution ‘fold cables and store then in empty toilet roll tubes.’ No more tangled leads around the house to cause mess and chaos.

10. Sorting Bin bags

Take the fuss out of putting out the rubbish. ‘Put bin bags on rollers on the inside of your under the sink cupboard. Simply pull and tear one off.’

11. Use suitcases all year round

Rather than keeping suitcases empty in the loft or on top of the wardrobe, use them as extra storage. ‘You could use them to store clothes ready for next season, blankets or spare quilts.’

12. Tension rods for lids

‘Insert a tension rod into your saucepan draw and use it to store pan lids. It keeps them in one place and out of your way.’

‘With the big spring clean just around the corner, now’s the time to begin to declutter and get all those cupboard and storage solutions sorted,’ says a spokesperson for Net Voucher Codes.

‘Rather than do it all at once, take a cupboard or problem area one at a time and do it bit by bit. That way the task doesn’t become too overwhelming.’

Do you have any simply hacks you do to help make your home more organised? We’d love to hear fromm you.