We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re struggling to work out where to put your Christmas house guests this year, the Range bed in a box is the perfect solution. But you will need to order it today to receive it in time for Christmas Day.

Sofa beds have long been the traditional method of accommodating extra guests at Christmas. However, over the last few years, retailers have found new and innovative ways of hiding an extra bed.

The Range bed in a box

The Range’s bed in a box is housed inside a luxurious grey velvet ottoman. The Arabella buttoned bed in a box is the perfect addition to a glamorous living space when folded up. It is a piece of furniture we’d happily buy as an ottoman on its own, without its multitasking abilities.

However, the fact that concealed inside the upholstered plush grey velvet ottoman is a single bed makes it worth every penny. The bed can be easily folded out into a comfy sleeping solution for friends or family.

Priced at £199.99, this bed in a box is worth every penny if you regularly host guests. However, if we’re being honest we’d happily pay that price for a large plush ottoman on its own.

While an ottoman is a lovely feature in any living room, where this sleeping solution really comes into its own is if you’ve recently transformed a small guest room into an office. Now that so many of us are working from home, a guest bedroom is a valuable space.

Buy now: Arabella Buttoned Bed in a Box, £199.99, The Range

Swapping out a spare bed for The Range’s bed in a box will allow more space for a desk and proper desk chair. Place the ottoman against a wall, waiting to be pulled out when guests drop by. In the meantime, you can cover the top in scatter cushions for somewhere comfy to sit and relax between meetings.

Order the Arabella buttoned bed in a box today for delivery before Christmas Eve.