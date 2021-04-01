These need-to-know paint trends will totally transform your space for Spring/Summer 2021

Nothing signals new beginnings quite like the smell of fresh paint. Autumn/winter ending and spring/summer approaching can only mean one thing in the world of interiors: new colour palettes, new trends, and new opportunities to transform your home into your dream space.

And there’s one brand in particular whose spring/summer colour trends we look forward to every year without fail: enter Crown Paints.

When it comes to colour, there’s nothing this iconic British paint manufacturer doesn’t know. With over 200 years of knowledge and expertise under its belt, Crown Paints is still leading the way in innovation and cutting-edge design – one Royal Warrant and countless industry accolades later.

It’s unsurprising, then, that their freshly minted colour trends for the season ahead are contemporary, chic, and painted proof that you don’t have to do a full renovation to completely transform your space – a couple of coats of Crown’s Witty, Foresight, or Cocoon palettes will do the trick.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ultra-cool paint colours everyone will be talking about this Spring, so you can get in ahead of the herd.

Witty



If last year taught us anything, it’s that it’s important to find joy in the everyday. So why not paint it directly onto your walls? Say hello to Witty: an uplifting celebration of colour, optimism and quirkiness in an increasingly greying world.

This collection of serotonin-boosting colours takes its influence from the New London Fabulous Movement: a school of new-gen designers seeking to find beauty and joy in the face of an adverse political and economic climate.

One of the movement’s most notable expressions is Yinka Ilori’s Happy Street – an interactive installation showing the transformative power of colour, by way of revamping a rundown London bridge into a technicolour burst of 16 happiness and wellbeing synonymous shades.

‘This year, more than ever, we all need a good dose of optimism and cheering up – and that’s what this trend is about,’ says Crown Design Studio’s Justyna Korczynska of the palette set to take SS21 by storm.

‘Bright, colourful, cheerful and full of joy, Witty creates walls to lift our spirits and put a smile on our faces. It’s also a celebration of creativity and diversity.’

Now that’s a trend we can fully get behind.

Foresight

Foresight looks towards the future by giving a nod to some of the most iconic designs of the past. Namely, the Bauhaus: a revolutionary German Design school that was set up by Walter Gropius at a time of political and economic turmoil in 1919 – producing notable names like Wassily Kandinsky and Paul Klee.

This startlingly contemporary movement sought to create community, and bring art back into the context of everyday life, so this seriously stylish tribute from Crown Paints is fitting.

‘I love the way this trend brings us ‘back to the future’,’ says Crown Colour Consultant Neville Knott. ‘With a functional approach to design aesthetics reflective of the Bauhaus, its strong colours and shapes provide graphic focal points within a space.’

He adds: ‘This contemporary and progressive approach embraces affordable materials to create an Interior full of modernist values that positions honest forms at its core.’

Cocoon



Yes, this palette is just as soothing as it sounds. Crown have noted that the inspiration behind their calming Cocoon trend is the people who remain fearful and doubtful of what a post-Covid-19 world might look like for them, their family, their health, their jobs, and their finances.

In a time of great uncertainty, having a home that’s a personal sanctuary and safe space is what we’re all seeking, and Crown have given us just that with Cocoon’s palette of soft, neutral tones.

‘Cocoon is about simple beauty – no embellishment, no-frills, it focusses on rounded sculptural shapes and sensuous curves to create a calm and a quiet haven,’ confirms Crown Colour Consultant Judy Smith.

‘Shapes are organic, materials are enveloping and comforting, colours are natural with an underlying warmth that harmonise and tone.’

Restful, natural, contemporary and clean, Cocoon conveys a sense of calm, and acts as a welcome reprieve from the chaos of the outside world.

