Crown Paint has launched new wall colours for the first time in three years, and changed how I think about neutral shades

For years, if you said 'neutral' to me, I'd immediately think of beige, magnolia, and maybe grey. The latest Crown Paints' colour launches have changed all that and made me rethink what I define as a neutral, as a new type of vibrant neutrals is taking over colour schemes in 2025.

It's been three years since Crown added any new colours to its popular Walls & Ceiling range, so it takes a significant paint trend to break through and be worthy of a new addition. The rise of rich and earthy neutrals is a pretty big shake-up.

While you will find pops of colour among the 12 new shades, what stood out to me were the new terracotta neutral shades like Candy Clay and Crimson Fox, alongside more traditional muted neutrals like Soaring Dove and Gentle Hush.

The bottom of the wall is painted in Candy Clay, a warm and earthy colour with touches of pink. (Image credit: Crown)

The warm pink of Candy Clay and the earthy red undertones of Crimson Fox shade would not have been colours I'd traditionally dub a neutral.

The typical characteristics of a neutral colour are that it doesn't have a strong hue, is usually muted, versatile and often the basis of a calming colour scheme. However, over the last year, I've seen a shift in warm and bold (but not bright) terracottas and browns being considered the ultimate neutrals.

'Earthy browns and terracotta shades are both inspired by nature, which means they’re grounding and help to promote a sense of security and comfort,' says Justyna Korczynska, Crown Colour Specialist. This is exactly why I've changed my opinion about these earthy shades, while they can feel bold with their red undertones, they have all the other versatile and natural characteristics of classic neutrals.

Wall painted in Crimson Fox a colour with warm and earthy undertones of orange and red. (Image credit: Crown)

Justyna points out that, like white, cream or taupe, these terracotta colours are perfect for covering the walls and ceilings to create a relaxing space. 'Due to their warm, soft red or pink undertones, terracotta shades are never too bright, making them a perfect choice for colour drenching and creating a cocooning feel in a room.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside the new neutrals, there are other gems to be found in the new Crown paint range, like the two new beautiful green shades, 'Evergreen Echo' and 'Woodland Wanderer'. For those who prefer a bit of dopamine decorating, there is also 'Bright Bluejay', a stunning, rich and vibrant colour perfect as an accent shade for your paint ideas.

Bright Bluejay is used on the walls to add a jolt of vibrant colour to this room. (Image credit: Crown)

All 12 new colours will be available in matt and silk emulsion finishes, and are designed specifically for walls and ceilings.

Candy Clay is currently my favourite colour in the new launch, but have I convinced you it counts as a neutral? Let me know what you define as a neutral colour in the comments below.