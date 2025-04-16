Crown Paint has launched new wall colours for the first time in three years, and changed how I think about neutral shades
Is terracotta the ultimate neutral?
For years, if you said 'neutral' to me, I'd immediately think of beige, magnolia, and maybe grey. The latest Crown Paints' colour launches have changed all that and made me rethink what I define as a neutral, as a new type of vibrant neutrals is taking over colour schemes in 2025.
It's been three years since Crown added any new colours to its popular Walls & Ceiling range, so it takes a significant paint trend to break through and be worthy of a new addition. The rise of rich and earthy neutrals is a pretty big shake-up.
While you will find pops of colour among the 12 new shades, what stood out to me were the new terracotta neutral shades like Candy Clay and Crimson Fox, alongside more traditional muted neutrals like Soaring Dove and Gentle Hush.
The warm pink of Candy Clay and the earthy red undertones of Crimson Fox shade would not have been colours I'd traditionally dub a neutral.
The typical characteristics of a neutral colour are that it doesn't have a strong hue, is usually muted, versatile and often the basis of a calming colour scheme. However, over the last year, I've seen a shift in warm and bold (but not bright) terracottas and browns being considered the ultimate neutrals.
'Earthy browns and terracotta shades are both inspired by nature, which means they’re grounding and help to promote a sense of security and comfort,' says Justyna Korczynska, Crown Colour Specialist. This is exactly why I've changed my opinion about these earthy shades, while they can feel bold with their red undertones, they have all the other versatile and natural characteristics of classic neutrals.
Justyna points out that, like white, cream or taupe, these terracotta colours are perfect for covering the walls and ceilings to create a relaxing space. 'Due to their warm, soft red or pink undertones, terracotta shades are never too bright, making them a perfect choice for colour drenching and creating a cocooning feel in a room.'
Alongside the new neutrals, there are other gems to be found in the new Crown paint range, like the two new beautiful green shades, 'Evergreen Echo' and 'Woodland Wanderer'. For those who prefer a bit of dopamine decorating, there is also 'Bright Bluejay', a stunning, rich and vibrant colour perfect as an accent shade for your paint ideas.
All 12 new colours will be available in matt and silk emulsion finishes, and are designed specifically for walls and ceilings.
Candy Clay is currently my favourite colour in the new launch, but have I convinced you it counts as a neutral? Let me know what you define as a neutral colour in the comments below.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
