Susannah Constantine's garden parasol shows that this retro pattern is making a revival - take a lesson from this style expert

Since the 90s we've looked to Trinny and Susannah for what to wear (and what not to wear), and now we're following the latter's lead when it comes to the most stylish outdoor living accessories. Susannah Constantine has documented her new parasol which is a lesson in reverting back to retro garden furniture trends steeped in nostalgia - after all, classic never goes out of style.

Parasols are back in a big way this summer. What might have previously been seen as dated is now being seen as a simple route into adding character to your outdoor living set-up, and adding essential shade.

There's a parasol for every style of garden, but we particularly love Susannah's print of choice.

Susannah Constantine's Instagram post shows her new blue and white parasol over a bleached wooden table in her countryside garden. Her parasol is the Horkesley Luxury Garden Parasol in Blue Skies from Parasol UK - which although stunning, comes at a high price. So we've set out sights on finding affordable alternatives.

The floral print of Susannah's parasol is what really stood out to us. Large-scale floral prints are the perfect way to lean on nostalgic, retro trends without looking dated. A parasol is an easy way to be a little bit more daring when it comes to colour and pattern as it doesn't have to cost the earth to upgrade your overall look.

Lucy Ferguson, founder of East London Parasol Company explains, 'A parasol is more than just a practical accessory, it’s a statement piece that brings colour, character, and personality into your outdoor space.'

'To style, think of your parasol as the centrepiece and build around it. Pair with low-slung seating, layered cushions, rugs, and lanterns for a relaxed, bohemian vibe. Incorporate textures, contrasting prints and embrace bold colours for a unique look, a little maximalism goes a long way! It's all about creating a space that feels both comfortable and celebratory,' she adds.

If you want to have your parasol be the stand-out feature in your garden then keep the rest of your furniture minimal and pared-back, like Susannah. If maximalism is more your bag, contrast a retro floral parasol with cushions in a smaller-scale floral print for dimension.

Will you be following Susannah's lead?