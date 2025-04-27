Interior experts reveal the bedroom colours that are officially out of style in 2025 – and the shades replacing them

Despite the fact that it's a room that we spend more time in with our eyes closed than open, most of us would agree we want to enjoy the way our bedroom looks, and colour plays a large part in that.

Each year, new paint hues gain popularity in the bedroom as colour forecasters and stylists conjure a new selection of shades designed to capture the mood of the moment. And, of course, the flipside of that means a roster of bedroom colours is on its way out of style.

These new bedroom colour ideas often evolve from last year's trending tones, making it an evolution of colour rather than a complete overhaul; and that means there are usually plenty of tweaks to your existing decor you can make to embrace this season's hottest looks.

According to interior experts, this year bedroom trends are all about warm tones and saturated colours, so if you're currently looking for inspiration to get out the paint brush or shop for some new bed linen, these are the bedroom shades to avoid and the ones to consider instead.

1. Cool white

Yep, in 2025, cool white is out and warm white bedroom ideas are in. 'It’s wonderful to see the move away from the habitual use of white in bedrooms,' says Ruth Mottershead, Creative Director at Little Greene. 'White is often one of the most difficult shades to choose, mainly because there are many nuances and hues, so finding the right tone of white can be a challenge.'

'Many people make the mistake of using a ‘Brilliant White’ with the aim of creating a relaxing bedroom sanctuary, but this can be very harsh, too bright, and often a little sterile, so it’s been positive to see people embracing warmer neutrals, and deeper darker colours in bedrooms.'

What's in: warm white

Instead, 2025 is the year of warm white shades. 'This year, we’re embracing warmer, earthier, more cocooning colours with warm undertones that make us feel cosy and safe,' shares Tash Bradley, colour psychologist and director of interior design at Lick.

'Brilliant white paints can feel sterile, so swap them out for warming whites like oaty White 05,' says Tash.

'Soft warm whites, taupe-based mid-neutrals, and earthy shades are taking centre stage, creating spaces that feel inviting and cocooning rather than cool and impersonal,' agrees Anna Hill, brand director and colour consultant at Fenwick & Tilbrook.

2. Cool grey

After a few years of prominence, it's perhaps no surprise that grey bedroom ideas are one of the trends tipped to go out of fashion this year. You can get enough of a good thing, after all.

'Greys and grey-based bedroom colours are going out of style in 2025,' confirms Tash Bradley. 'Once the reigning neutral, grey shades have gradually lost their dominance, especially in bedrooms,' agrees Anna Hill of Fenwick & Tilbrook.

'Grey can sometimes feel cold and uninspiring,' explains Lucy Steele, senior brand manager at Valspar Paint. 'In 2025, a move away from grey coincides with the current appeal for warmer colour schemes instead of cool colour schemes, which generally feel cosier and more relaxing, perfect for the bedroom.'

What's in: warm beige

'Colour trends are always in flux,' says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux, 'and 2025 is all about moving away from cool, stark minimalism and embracing warmth, comfort, and personality.'

Instead of cool-toned greys, warmer beige and neutral bedroom ideas are about to have a moment.

'Those cold, clinical greys that once dominated bedrooms are making way for softer, earthier neutrals; think warm beiges like Knotted Twine, and soothing mushroom shades such as Gentle Fawn,' shares Marianne.

3. Pastel pink

'We never seem to tire of pink bedroom ideas, and for a good reason,' says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball, 'they are eminently liveable, flexible and a dream to layer with other colours.'

However, in keeping with the move towards more warm and cosy shades, this year, cool-toned pastel pinks are out, and more earthy terracottas and plaster pinks are in.

'While pale pastels have their place, 2025 sees them becoming more complex and sophisticated,' explains Dulux's Marianne Shillingford. 'Soft peachy pinks are replacing the sugary pinks of previous years. It’s all about creating a bedroom that feels restful yet expressive, with colours that nurture and uplift in equal measure.'

What's in: plaster pink

In contrast to a cool blue-tinted pink, a 'cosy, nurturing pink will work wonders for your sleep,' says Tash Bradley. 'I recommend opting for muted hues, like Pink 07 or Pink 08. These dusky pinks are straight from nature. They are earthy and grounding, and that heavy dose of black pigment makes them feel really grown up. Opting for Pink 13 will also create a cosy and cocooning feel in the bedroom.'

'Try our much-loved Setting Plaster,' suggests Patrick O'Donnell of Farrow & Ball. 'It is not a sugary, overtly pretty pink but contains a good dose of earthiness to neutralise it from truer perceived pinks.'

'Elegant and earthy, Split Pink is a wonderfully warm, pink hue that will add a homely and soothing feel to a bedroom,' says Ruth Mottershead. 'For a cohesive and contemporary feel, avoid combining with bright white on skirting and woodwork. Instead, consider a colour-drenching approach, or embrace darker tones and opt for a coordinated colour.'

4. Dark blue

'In bedrooms especially, colour does heavy lifting,' says Jen Devaney, Colour Consultant at Frenchic Paint. 'It sets the emotional temperature of the space.' And as we're seeing in each of this year's tweaks on colour, in 2025, that emotional temperature is all about adding warmth and cosiness to the bedroom.

That's probably why cooler-toned navy bedroom ideas are on their way out.

'The ultra-dark, moody blues and deep charcoals that have been popular for the past few years are shifting towards richer, more inviting hues,' explains Marianne Shillingford. Instead, 'fiery reds such as Auburn Embers, are taking centre stage, bringing depth and a sense of cocooning comfort.'

What's in: dark burgundy

Instead of deep, dark moody blues, 'in 2025, we’ll be opting for alternative, more dramatic yet earthy colors like aubergine instead,' says Lucy Steele. 'The burgundy colour trend has been called out as one of the ones to watch this year. These shades are still earthy and grounded while evoking feelings of luxury and sophistication, making them a soothing and elegant choice for a space meant for rest and relaxation.'

'Creating a sense of warmth alongside offering a cocooning retreat away from the outside world, deep hues such as rust... are becoming a more popular choice,' agrees Emma Bestley, creative director and co-founder of YesColours.

As an alternative to navy blue, 'why not try a beautiful burgundy tone such as an impactful Adventurer,' suggests Ruth Mottershead, 'or Cordoba, a trendy and warm option to provide the ultimate space oozing comfort and relaxation.'

These warm, earthy, and saturated bedroom paint ideas will all look brilliant on the walls, but if you're not quite ready to get out the paintbrush, or you're living in a rented house, these trending hues can all be added via accessories instead.

Our guide to where to buy bedding has plenty of stockists that have embraced these new tonal colourways in duvet covers, sheets, pillowcases, and cushions, making it easy to switch up your bedroom as the seasons and styles change. Which shade will you be going for?