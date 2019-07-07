Tiny homes as a trend have swept across America. These small compact living spaces, usually on wheels have even secured there own show on Netflix, Tiny House Nation.

But while many in the USA and the UK are opting to downsize there Kitchen and Living Room willingly, many other households moving into new-builds are being forced to do. That is until now.

No more Tiny homes

The Prime Minister has pledged to ban property developers from building extremely smalls homes without suitable storage space. The ban will take the form of an introduction of mandatory design regulations that set out clear national standards for new-build homes.

Back in 2015 a ‘nationally described space standard,’ gave guidance on the minimum size of new homes. However, as it wasn’t mandatory some local authorities didn’t adhere it to.

Subsequently, developers were able to obtain planning permission for small properties that allowed them to squeeze as many homes as possible onto a plot of land. The pledge means that anyone wanting to purchase a new-build won’t have to accidentally opt into the tiny house lifestyle.

This will be music to the ears of those choosing to use the Government’s Help to Buy scheme. The scheme limits people to purchasing a new build property, but the ban will take away the house size ‘postcode lottery’ aspect.

Speaking at the Chartered Institue of Housing’s conference, Theresa May said: ‘I cannot accept a system in which owners and tenants are forced to accept tiny homes with inadequate storage.

‘Where developers feel the need to fill show homes with deceptively small furniture and where the lack of universal standards encourages a race to the bottom.’

However, there is a downside. Since developers will be unable to cram as many houses as planned onto one plot of land, house prices could go up. Especially, if developers choose to pass the extra cost onto buyers.

Still, it is likely to be some time before we see the impact of these changes. This is given the length of time between when planning permission is obtained and the new homes are but on the market.

Until then we’ll be continuing to swot up on our small space ideas.