If you’re still looking for the perfect garden furniture set, look no further as George Home has relaunched its sell-out Mykonos Rattan 3 Piece Bistro Set (£149) . Sophisticated, stylish and affordable, it’s easy to see why this set is back by popular demand.

This year, George Home has been consistently producing some of the best garden furniture you can buy. Combining affordability, without skimping on style, you’d never believe the Mykonos collection came from a supermarket.

After selling out last year, the bistro set is available to buy online and in selected stores. But if you want one, act fast, as it’s predicted to sell out again.

George Home Mykonos Rattan 3 Piece Bistro Set £149 at George Home With sleek curves and slanted backs, these chairs are desgned to keep you as comfortable as possible. They look great, and are the perfect size for any patio or small garden.

Made from hand-woven poly rattan and steel, the Mykonos bistro set is one of the best examples of rattan garden furniture I’ve seen. The soft beige of the poly rattan gives it a sun-kissed look, which wouldn’t look out of place in any Mediterranean garden .

This year, there’s been a huge swing towards Med-style spaces such as French courtyards and Greek-style gardens , as we all search to bring the holiday feeling home. Aptly named Mykonos, this bistro set embraces summer, brightening up your garden whatever the weather.

(Image credit: George Home)

The Mykonos bistro set has returned due to popular demand after it sold out in 12 weeks last year. It features two chairs with comfortable cushions and a matching side table. Its size makes it a great fit for small gardens , patios and balconies, so you can create a luxe look in the tiniest of spaces.

At £149, it’s also one of the most affordable bistro sets I’ve seen, with some high street brands costing upwards of £200. It’s both weather and corrosion-resistant, and the glass which tops the side table has been toughened. Because of this, the set has retained quality, despite its cheap price tag.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reviews are inclined to agree, stating the set is well-made, easy to put together and looks great. It is only designed for two people, so if you need more space, the rest of the Mykonos collection is well worth a look.

George Home Mykonos Beige Rattan Daybed £349 at George Home This daybed splits into two pieces, forming a 2-seater sofa and bench to give you the best of both worlds - a space for hosting and a space for dreaming the afternoon away. George Home Mykonos Rattan Corner Dining Set Was £599 now £489 at George Home Perfect for relaxing and entertaining guests in style, this set comes with a three seat sofa and two seat sofa that combine into an L shape, two stools and a rectangular dining table.

If the Mykonos bistro set has caught your eye, it’s recommended you check it out sooner rather than later. This set isn't expected to stay on the shelves for long.