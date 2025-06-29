Zara Home's tennis collection is serving Soho Home style at a high-street price - these are the 6 pieces I can't stop thinking about

When I heard that Zara had done a tennis collection, I wasn't expecting anything from it to shoot straight up to the top of my homeware wishlist. I was very wrong.

The new capsule collection from Zara Home dropped last week, just in time for Wimbledon kicking off on Monday. It is packed with seriously chic tennis accessories, and (my favourite part) some beautiful homeware pieces, including my new dream garden parasol.

The range has taken heavy inspiration from the iconic lawn tennis championship with a white and green colour scheme. The small selection of mid-century style furniture and home accessories can be easily described as what would happen if Soho Home went to Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Zara Home)

The collection is predominantly designed for styling up your patio ideas, with a folding chair and folding table that can be used inside and outside The highlight for me from the range is the ash umbrella with scalloped detailing, which is the closest in style I've ever seen to Soho Homes £5,995 Tucci Outdoor Umbrella.

The outdoor umbrella is not yet in stock, but will be coming soon, so keep an eye on the website. Until then, here are some of the other highlights that I can't stop thinking about from the Zara Home Tennis Collection.

Tennis-inspired homeware

Zara Home isn't the only brand kicking off the Wimbledon celebrations early. Here are a few of the other brands getting in on the action with some of the prettiest tennis-inspired homeware around.

Fine Little Day Tennis Embroidered Cushion 48 X 48cm £64 at Heal's I love the elegant and playful touch of this Little Fine Day embroidered cushion. Style on a green sofa as an accent cushion for summer. Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass £14 at Anthropologie (UK) I love Anthropologies icon juice glasses and can't resist the new addition to the range of this cute tennis ball motif. Christy Wimbledon 2025 Championship Towel £40 at Christy Christy has made the towels for Wimbledon for the past 38 years. The official towels are super soft and a quick way to add a little tennis fandom to your bathroom.

Will you be adding a little tennis inspired merch to your home this summer?