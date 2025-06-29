Zara Home's tennis collection is serving Soho Home style at a high-street price - these are the 6 pieces I can't stop thinking about
Get your home Wimbledon-ready in style
When I heard that Zara had done a tennis collection, I wasn't expecting anything from it to shoot straight up to the top of my homeware wishlist. I was very wrong.
The new capsule collection from Zara Home dropped last week, just in time for Wimbledon kicking off on Monday. It is packed with seriously chic tennis accessories, and (my favourite part) some beautiful homeware pieces, including my new dream garden parasol.
The range has taken heavy inspiration from the iconic lawn tennis championship with a white and green colour scheme. The small selection of mid-century style furniture and home accessories can be easily described as what would happen if Soho Home went to Wimbledon.
The collection is predominantly designed for styling up your patio ideas, with a folding chair and folding table that can be used inside and outside The highlight for me from the range is the ash umbrella with scalloped detailing, which is the closest in style I've ever seen to Soho Homes £5,995 Tucci Outdoor Umbrella.
The outdoor umbrella is not yet in stock, but will be coming soon, so keep an eye on the website. Until then, here are some of the other highlights that I can't stop thinking about from the Zara Home Tennis Collection.
Do I need a tennis ball collector in my home? No. Do I still want it? Yes. I have grand plans for styling this up as a kitchen storage idea for oranges and apples.
This folding tray table looks like it belongs in the study of a wealthy billionaire living in the Hamptons. That is exactly why I love it. It can be used outside, but I plan to style it up with a lamp and a few second-hand whiskey decanters in my living room.
I'm adore all things kitsch, especially when they are done in such a subtly elegant way like this glass jug. It's perfect for dining alfresco or styling up a kitchen shelf.
The umbrella is my favourite piece from the collection. It is sold seperately from the metal umbrella stand, which also isn't in stock yet. You'll have to keep your eyes peeled on the website to snap it up when it lands in stock.
Tennis-inspired homeware
Zara Home isn't the only brand kicking off the Wimbledon celebrations early. Here are a few of the other brands getting in on the action with some of the prettiest tennis-inspired homeware around.
Will you be adding a little tennis inspired merch to your home this summer?
