We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Furniture company Hammonds conducted some research to reveal that 35% of us say we have too much furniture. We asked interior designers at My Bespoke Room what should stay and what should go.

Related: Make your space work harder with these Small living room ideas

If our homes are bursting at the seams – as the Hammonds study suggests – it clutters our minds, too. According to the My Bespoke Room experts, knowing your style – and having items that can adapt if your style changes – is absolutely key.

Ria Burton from My Bespoke Room explains why we feel like we have too much furniture. She says it’s often because we’re not clear on our style. Not quite knowing if we’re maximalists at heart, or whether we prefer rustic to industrial, creates a mishmash of items rather than a cohesive scheme.

‘Over time, we end up buying more as our personal style evolves,’ Ria says. This leaves us ‘with a room that feels chaotic and cluttered.’ If you know you love a cosy farmhouse vibe, we’ve got lots of country kitchen ideas to inspire you.

Ria suggests you start with a thorough declutter, and call in the help of an interior designer to help you stick to a plan.

If it’s your wardrobe that needs some curation, our guide on how to declutter your wardrobe will help.

So, which items of furniture should stay?

My Bespoke Room interior designer Milena Vallier says office essentials and occasional armchairs deserve to stay. She says a small armchair can ‘easily be re-upholstered if your style starts to sway or covered with a throw.’

According to interior designer Rosie Au, sofa beds should also make the cut, due to their multifunctional credentials. Vintage and antique items can stay too, she says, as they’re usually well made and of high quality.

‘They add a lot of character to a space,’ she adds, ‘and can be easily upcycled to suit your needs or style.’

What should go?

‘It’s all too easy to focus on the smaller items, when actually it’s the big things that need to go,’ says Milena. She mentions media centres, pointing out that the best TVs have become slimmer, and DVD players are redundant.

‘As such, large entertainment units are no longer needed. They are an outdated piece of furniture that not only will take up precious space, but also make the space feel dated.’

Rosie agrees that we shouldn’t hoard bulky items of furniture. She says we should ‘avoid following the trends on larger pieces.’ This is so we don’t end up stuck with large items we’ve fallen out of love with.

If you’re just not ready to get rid of anything, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s furniture therapy tip will help.

But if it dates the room or just doesn’t work with your style, look to find it a new home.