Next has just launched their Mix and Match lighting collection , and it’s a game-changer if you're looking for unique and customisable homeware that will give your home quirky, individual charm.

When it comes to the biggest lighting trends , Next always has its fingers on the pulse, producing some of the prettiest lighting options of the season. And now, launching today, you can pick out your own designer look lamp base and shade.

The collection is very similar to the cult Pooky mix-and-match lamps, and I'd argue looks just as good despite the difference in price. Take, for example, Brass Table Lamp Base (£32) is a dead ringer for Pooky's goff table lamp £165). Both are striking and have clear similarities, but Next's version is £100 cheaper.

(Image credit: Next)

The Next Mix and Match collection is also a great example of how to make lighting look expensive . Take the Red Filton Table Lamp Base £70) for example. Drenched in trendy cherry red, it also has a highly lacquered look, which you would expect from an Addison Ross table lamp . I’d choose to pair this stunning base with the Red Stripes Pleated Lamp Shades (£18) , which adds a playful splash of colour.

With 25 distinct lamp bases to choose from and 55 diverse shades, you get an almost limitless choice. But I’ve rounded up my six top picks that will suit every taste.

With over 6,500 different variations, you can rest assured that it is unlikely someone will have the same lamp as you. This gives the collection a more personal feel as you can choose exactly what suits you.

I’d also argue this gives the collection more longevity. In an era where trends come and go at breakneck speed, this collection focuses on what you, the customer, wants. Because of this, I’d say this collection has the potential to quickly become a timeless staple of lighting ideas .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s quite apparent how excited I am for this new collection. There truly is something for everyone, and I’d love to hear what designs you’d pair together in the comments down below.