I asked 7 interior designers how they make a living room feel cosy – these are the 5 non-negotiables they recommend to create a cocooning lounge like a pro

A living room should feel cosy and relaxed all year round – but it’s something we all naturally crave during the cold winter months. If you find your lounge lacking that cocooning feel as you enter the new year, you’re in luck because I asked 7 interior designers to tell me how they go about making a living room cosy. And they had some thoughts.

They all agreed that it all comes down to these 5 non-negotiable cosy living room ideas and design elements they always focus on, whether it’s their own living room or a client’s.

‘A living room should be a sanctuary, somewhere where you can truly switch off from the outside world and feel safe, calm and at ease,’ says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. ‘As the heart of the home, I always focus on designing a space that supports rest, connection and those all-important daily rituals. Balance and flow are crucial as they'll make sure the room feels calm from a visual perspective.’

1. Layer your lighting

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Choosing the right living room lighting ideas is crucial for making the space feel cosy. The key? Go for multiple, layered sources of light and opt for warm lightbulbs.

‘Lighting is fundamental to everything I do,’ says interior designer Bilal Rehman. ‘I avoid relying on a single overhead source at all costs. Instead, I build the room through layers of lighting. The principle is simple – light should exist at different heights and in different corners of the room. Table lamps at eye level, a floor lamp beside seating, and subtle wall lighting all help to create a softer, more intimate atmosphere. Everything should be dimmable and warmer in tone. The aim is never full illumination, but a more comfortable, evenly lit space.’

2. Mix textured textiles

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

‘I am a strong believer that sometimes what a space is missing is not colour, but texture. A cream or even white room can feel incredibly cosy if the surface itself has depth,’ Bilal Rehman explains.

Even the queen of interior design herself, Kelly Hoppen has declared texture to be the most important element of any room. And it’s one that also makes for a cosy look and feel.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Texture does a lot of the heavy lifting,’ says Gemma Samuels, founder and creative director of Ankka. ‘I focus on softness and weight. Upholstery matters enormously. I lean towards fabrics that invite touch – bouclé, velvet, brushed linens, wool blends. I like rooms that feel layered rather than flat. That might be through a textured rug underfoot, curtains with a bit of weight and movement, timber elements, stone, leather, or even subtle wall finishes. These layers add depth and a sense of richness without clutter.’

3. Choose comfortable seating

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

The seating in your living room is central to the space that everything else revolves around – so your best sofa and armchairs need to be super comfy and lounging-ready in order to help create that cosy look and feel. And with relaxed lounges being the biggest, overarching living room trend this year, it’s no surprise that deep-seated sofas are rising in popularity as they are perfect for cosy living rooms.

‘Comfort is non-negotiable, so prioritise inviting seating such as sofas and armchairs that you can truly sink into,’ Emma at Kelling Designs says.

Kate Guinness, founder of Kate Guinness Design, adds, ‘A comfortable sofa with lots of lovely cushions and a comfy footstool/ottoman is really important. The sofas in the sitting room of our London house were made extra deep as we’re both tall, with removable and washable covers – essential for a busy family with small children.’

4. Create a sociable layout

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

It’s not just about the individual pieces and elements – a cosy living room is also created by the way everything is brought together. Especially the way the living room furniture is arranged.

‘I think people underestimate layout,’ says Noor Charchafchi, founder of Celine Interior Design. ‘Cosy doesn’t mean small, it means connected. I’ll often pull furniture slightly closer together to create a proper conversation area, and I’ll make sure there’s somewhere to put a cup of tea, a book, or a candle, because it’s those little details that make a space feel like it’s been designed for real life.’

Jo Lane, founder of online interior design service See Your Place, continues, ‘For me, cosiness lies in how you arrange your living room furniture, and how you accessorise it for maximum comfort. It’s creating an intentional space with every detail considered for comfort; a classic U-shaped seating layout to make it a sociable space which brings people together.’

5. Add personal touches

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Adding pieces that are special and meaningful to you is where that warm, inviting feel of cosy living rooms often lies. Whether it’s decorative pieces collected during travels, coffee table books or artwork that’s connected to happy memories, a living room will never feel entirely cosy without these elements.

‘I think about what makes the space personal. Books, art, objects with meaning – these are what stop a living room from feeling like a showroom. I encourage clients not to rush this part. A room becomes cosy over time, as it absorbs life, habits, and memories,’ Gemma at Ankka explains.

Noor at Celine Interior Design adds, ‘It might be even a scent that feels familiar. Cosiness isn’t just about styling, it’s about creating a room that feels like you. That’s always the goal, whether it’s my own home or a client’s.’

Cosy living room top picks

Gemma at Ankka concludes, ‘Cosiness is a feeling built through intention, restraint, and care. When a living room reflects the people who live in it and supports how they want to feel at the end of the day, warmth follows naturally.’