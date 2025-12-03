I never (ever!) turn on the big light – these are the ingenious ways I illuminate my home that feel so much softer and warmer

Home decorator Lara Winter is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on revamping a 200 year old cottage to make it right for modern family life. See the rest of her articles here.

Let’s get one thing straight: I almost never switch on the “big” light. You know the one - the overhead glare that makes everything (and everyone) look slightly worse. I’m convinced homes look and feel better when they’re softly lit: a gentle glow here, a warm pool of light there. Lighting that gives lived-in rather than hospital vibes.

Over the years, I’ve become something of an expert in avoiding the big light altogether. It’s not about living in a dim cave, it’s about layering light in a way that feels calm, cosy, and quietly intentional. Here’s how I do it.

Step One: Rechargeable Motion-Sensor Lights (A Lifesaver for Little Feet)

If you have children, or honestly, if you’re half-asleep yourself, rechargeable motion-sensor lights are the unsung heroes of the night. I keep a couple along the hallway and in the bathroom, so when someone gets up for a midnight trip to the loo, they’re gently guided by a soft glow instead of fumbling for a switch or blinding themselves with the main light.

They’re clever things: USB rechargeable, no wires, and subtle enough that they don’t disturb anyone else’s sleep. I love that they switch themselves off after a few seconds, so there’s no energy wasted and no need to remember to turn anything off. The best part? Less shouting “turn the light off!” at 3am.

Step Two: Battery-Operated Lamps on Timers

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

If motion-sensor lights are the practical heroes, battery-operated lamps and light bulbs on timers are the mood-setters. I scatter them around the house: on bookshelves, kitchen counters or even hung up in wall sconces. They’re brilliant for awkward corners with no plug sockets and the rechargeable versions mean no endless hunt for batteries.

My favourite is our fake (as in rechargeable and not wired) ceiling light from Pooky. It is hanging from our bathroom ceiling and bathes us in the perfect soft glow while in the bathtub (see what I did there?). You can even change the intensity and duration of your light with its small, nifty remote.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Step Three: Table Lamps (Everywhere)

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

If there’s a flat surface, it probably has a small table lamp sitting on it. They’re my not-so-secret weapon for making rooms feel warm and layered. I love a mismatched mix: ceramic, rattan, vintage brass, with soft fabric shades that diffuse the light beautifully.

Don’t like how little light they give? Think bigger! Our living room features a not-so-small table lamp that just about fits on the windowsill – and gives the perfect amount of light while watching TV.

Step Four: Track Lighting in Our Cottage Kitchen

Now, the one place I do break my own “no big light” rule is the kitchen. But even there, I cheat a little. We have track lighting instead of a single ceiling fixture and it’s a game-changer. Each tiny spotlight can be angled exactly where it’s needed - over the chopping board, the sink, or the old, battered wooden kitchen table. Because the bulbs are warm-toned, the whole space glows without ever feeling harsh. It’s practical, but still has that soft, cottage charm.

Step Five: Wall Lamps You Can Move Out Of The Way

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

In the bedroom, we went for wall-mounted bedside lamps on metal swing arms (ours are from Pooky) and honestly, I’ll never go back. They’re perfect for reading in bed. You can pull them close for a little pool of light, then just push them away when you’re done. No cluttered bedside tables, no scrambling for a switch.

The Glow Philosophy

(Image credit: Lara Winter)

Here’s the thing: good lighting isn’t about brightness. It’s about atmosphere. I want every corner of my home to feel gentle, like it’s breathing quietly. Layers of soft light do that.

So, no, you won’t find me flicking on the “big light" anytime soon. Give me a handful of rechargeable lamps, a few timers, and that golden evening glow that makes everything and everyone look just a little softer.

Because once you’ve lived without the big light, you’ll never want to go back.