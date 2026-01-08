Interior designer Natalie Jahangiry is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on decorating a home to suit a busy family life while sticking to your aesthetic values, too. See the rest of her articles here.

Hello again! If we haven’t met before, I’m Natalie, an interior designer with a background in graphic and web design. I previously owned a stationery design company, and now I’ve found my home in the world of interiors. With experience across multiple design disciplines, you could say I’ve gained a well-rounded take on design as a whole.

From my perspective, where family life is at the heart of every home, practicality is essential, and the right colour is everything, I’m here to tell you that some of the more traditional interior rules don’t always work for me, and they may not work for you either.

Design rules I like to break

Here are a few nuggets of advice on why you might want to consider breaking these rules too.

Rule 01: Symmetry is the only way to make a space truly harmonious

Almost every client we work with at Design & Refine asks for symmetry in a room, whether that’s through panelling, built-in units, bedroom design, or kitchen layouts. Contrary to the idea that symmetry holds all the power, asymmetry can bring movement, surprise, and personality… Sometimes perfection is overrated!

Forcing symmetry can become problematic if the space doesn’t naturally lend itself to it. More often than not, an asymmetric layout offers greater creativity, flexibility, and practicality, allowing the room to be designed for real-life use rather than trying to fit a perfectly mirrored template.

Rule 02: You have to use a light colour in a small space

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

Small spaces don’t need to be painted white to feel larger, quite the opposite, in fact. When you lean into the room’s naturally intimate proportions and celebrate its character, you can create something far more impactful. Rich, saturated colours can envelop the space, creating a cocooning effect that adds depth, personality, and a sense of intentional design.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rather than trying to ‘open it up’ with brilliant white, embracing colour and contrast can make a small room feel more considered, more atmospheric, and surprisingly more spacious to the eye. Small spaces don’t need to be decorated in pale tones, they need to be intentional, confident and overall feel well-composed.

Rule 03: You can’t create a practical space that's also a beautiful one

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

There’s a common misconception that a ‘practical’ space can’t also be beautiful. I can assure you, that couldn’t be further from the truth. When it comes to our clients at Design & Refine, one of our top priorities is ensuring they have a practical, functional space that supports everyday family life. That means thoughtful storage solutions, durable paint, and hard-wearing materials.

Once those essentials are in place, we layer in beautiful design details that suit the client’s style, always keeping practicality at the heart of the vision. Function and beauty aren’t opposites, they are design partners that work hand in hand. A well-designed space works hard and looks effortless. You should never have to choose one over the other.

Rule 04: Following trends is the key to successful interiors

This is a big one for me… I don’t follow trends. Trends can be exciting… until they’re not. They come and go as quickly as the weather changes (and if you live in the UK, you know that can happen multiple times in a single day)! The problem with chasing trends is that they’re rarely created with you in mind, factoring in your family, your personality, and the way you actually live. Your home isn’t a showroom; it’s your story.

Good design transcends trends. It blends eras, cultures, and moods, creating a space that’s timeless, personal, and uniquely yours. By steering clear of fleeting fads, you allow your home to evolve with you, rather than constantly trying to catch the next big thing.

Rule 05: Sticking to one metal choice creates consistency

Some people believe that if you choose one type of metal, whether that’s for taps, knobs, plugs, light switches, or other hardware, you need to stick with it throughout a room or even your entire home. For me, this isn’t the case. Mixing metals, when done intentionally, can actually add character, personality, and a sense of layered style. Different metals create richness, contrast, and depth, making a space feel more dynamic and curated. Think of them like jewellery: too much of one tone can feel flat, but a thoughtful blending feels styled, intentional, and purposeful.

Rule 06: You have to pick one design style in your home and stick to it

Absolutely not! While there’s beauty in having a design thread that runs through your home - like a complementary colour palette, consistent fittings, or softly repeated accents - there’s also soul in creating a home that tells a story. Each room can take you on a journey into a different style, mood, or even era, reflecting your personality and family experiences. Embracing these variations, along with the little imperfections, can make a space feel lived-in, bringing warmth, character, and authenticity to your home.

Design without rules

(Image credit: Natalie Jahangiry)

At the end of the day, your home should reflect you. It’s about authenticity, not conformity. Trusting your instincts, designing with intention, and knowing when it’s okay to break the so-called rules is paramount. Great spaces aren’t born from clichés; they’re shaped by personality, practicality, and a willingness to make bold choices.

So if anyone’s ever told you that you must do something a certain way, consider this your permission to rethink it, and create a home that truly feels like yours. You’ll thank me later.