A pivot door could be a stylish addition to your home and elevate its kerb appeal — this is what you should know if you are considering one

Pivot doors can be a great alternative to traditional side-hung doors that you normally see at front and back entryways.

They may exude elegance but they’re actually a fairly simple mechanism that can instantly improve your home's connection to the outside world, while also adding some real wow-factor to your home's appearance. Plus they can be a great alternative to bifold doors.

But what do they cost, do they need an oversized opening or specialist installation, and are they suitable for to swap out when replacing any front door? I asked the experts to help you decide if this could be a stylish option for your home.

What actually is a pivot door?

Unlike standard doors that open using a side hinge, pivot mechanisms are set further into the door span at the top and bottom of the frame to support a large weight and size of leaf. They can be chosen to open either internally or externally, depending on your space availability and when opened there is a small gap to the side of the pivot, in addition to the usual walkable space.

High-end architects and designers began to utilise the grace and simplicity of pivot doors in domestic homes to add an extra wow-factor around a decade ago. 'In the past pivot hinges were used for very heavy doors and may still be needed for very very oversized doors but now most doors suitable for residential use can be either pivot or hinged,' explains Elizabeth Asaf, Designer at Urban Front. 'Pivot doors are also being used internally, too, to create a stylish divide between spaces.'

What are the pros and cons of pivot doors?

While pivot doors perform much of the same function as a regular side-hung door, they do offer some aesthetic and practical benefits.

First, their design means they can often bear the weight of a wide, heavier door, which might suit certain house styles better than others. Many contemporary, industrial or barn-style house designs use pivot doors to create a statement entryway.

When used at the rear of a house in place of a patio door, sightlines can be reduced which helps to create highly-desirable uninterrupted views of the garden,

However, this style of door can be more expensive than a side-hung door, although as they are becoming a more mainstream option this price is gradually reducing.

Pivot doors also require larger openings than side-hung doors to accommodate the same size of passageway when open. 'We get asked a lot for pivot doors to fit into openings which are too small,' comments Elizabeth Assaf. 'The best part of a pivot door is the way it opens but due to this the walkthrough is reduced and therefore the opening should be over 1.2m wide. If the outside area doesn't have enough space for the door to swing open into then that could be a restriction too.'

How to buy a pivot door

If you’ve got the space and it fits your style, you can buy pivot doors from most high-end door manufacturers, but they haven’t yet filtered down into the more high street retailers. Additionally, they’re generally only available in timber or aluminium so if you’re looking for a uPVC door they might not be for you.

In terms of cost, as these doors are usually made bespoke or at least with specialist installation, you’re looking at a higher price than if you were to buy a side-hung door. 'At Urban Front our pivot doors start from £6019 + VAT for a RAL painted door,' says Elizabeth Assaf, 'I believe it may be possible to buy good quality pivot doors in aluminium from about £4000.'

How are pivot doors installed?

If you do decide that a pivot door is the right option for your home, then you will need to understand how the installation process works. Installing a pivot door is a little more specialist than a traditional door and will require additional attention to detail in specification before the doors arrive on site.

Firstly, it is advised to have an opening clearance space of at least 1.2m, but ideally more to ensure a comfortable entryway that can also be accessible by wheelchair users.

If you are building an extension, then this could be easily incorporated into the design plan, but if you are remodelling an existing door opening, then there will be additional building work required to expand the original aperture.

The structure around the doorframe might need to be reinforced if the door leaf is particularly oversized and, as pivot doors tend to have a completely level threshold, the drainage immediately outside the doorway may need to be improved to avoid water ingress.

FAQs

Can you have a pivot door as a front door?

You can certainly install a pivot door as a front door. In fact, they create an immediate impact and kerb appeal upon opening which suits modern-styled homes. Pivot front doors are usually designed with an oversized pull bar handle that drops the length of the leaf to give extra purchase if the door is particularly oversized.

How long should a pivot door last?

A pivot door should last just as long as any well-made, good quality door - anything upwards of 25 years and ideally 40+. Pivot doors are normally made of aluminium which has a much longer lifespan than uPVC, but they can also be made using timber, which will last even longer, so long as it is properly maintained (through sanding and painting/weatherproofing every few years).

If you're still undecided about installing a pivot door at your home, then make sure you also weigh up whether bifold or sliding doors might be a more suitable option instead.