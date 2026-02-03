What is solar control glass and could it be key to preventing your home overheating in summer? This is what the experts say

We might still be in winter, but if your home has suffered with overheating during the summer, and you want to avoid it happening again this year, you'll need to find a suitable solution now.

Upgrading glazing can be one of the most expensive improvements you might make on your house. But it can also be the most worthwhile when it comes to your home's comfort levels, especially in the summer months. And so understanding the different types of glazing now available on the market will enable you to get the best product for your budget.

Whether you are thinking of adding large picture windows, a bank of new patio doors or a glass extension to your home, or are looking for a permanent solution to keep your home cool in summer, I’ve asked the experts for everything you need to know about solar control glass.

What is solar control glass and how does it work?

(Image credit: IQ Glass)

Solar control glass is simply a window that has a special coating that reduces the amount of solar radiation that is able to penetrate into the building. Essentially it works to keep spaces with large swathes of glazing to a comfortable temperature during warmer weather.

'Solar control glass features an advanced, microscopically thin coating on the inner face of the outer pane of glass that makes up a double or triple glazed unit,' explains Charlotte Gilbert from Morley Glass. 'This coating is composed using metallic elements which enable it to reflect and filter heat and sunlight (solar infrared radiation), reducing the amount that transmits through the glass.'

'In simple terms, it limits how much of the sun’s energy enters the room; this helps spaces stay bright without overheating, especially on large south or west-facing glazing,' adds Charles Lowe from IQ Glass.

'Solar gain is often regarded as extremely beneficial and it is considered in the calculations for the energy ratings of windows and doors as it is effectively ‘free’ passive energy provided by the sun, thus helping to keep our homes warmer naturally at cooler times of the year, lessening the demand on heating,' continues Charlotte Gilbert.

'However, it can contribute to overheating in summer. That can be a major problem, not only to our health and wellbeing, but because many people facing this issue may choose to install energy-demanding air conditioning systems to mitigate the effects – a trend that is seriously counterproductive in terms of the UK’s goal to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.'

Is solar control glass the same as low-E glass?

Although they might sound similar, low-E and solar control are different types of glazing. Charles Lowe advises: 'Low E glass is primarily designed to improve insulation by reflecting internal heat back into the room; this reduces heat loss in colder months. Solar control glass focuses on managing heat coming into the home from the sun; many modern specifications can combine both functions in one high-performance glazing build-up.'

Where can you use solar control glass?

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Solar control glass could be installed in every window in a house, if you wanted, but due to the increase in cost, many choose to be selective and deliberate in their application of the special coating, such as on a glass extension or conservatory, large picture windows or patio doors. It might also be a worthwhile consideration if you are building an extension and want to add a roof window.

As solar control glass reduces overheating, it is best practice to determine which windows face south or west. These windows will receive the most sun throughout the day and heat the inside of your home as a result, and so will be the best for a solar control glass upgrade.

'It is most worthwhile where there are large areas of glazing, strong sun exposure, or rooms that regularly overheat; for example south or west-facing elevations, roof glazing and glazed extensions,' Charles Lowe comments. 'For smaller windows or shaded façades, the benefit can be less noticeable; it is often specified strategically rather than everywhere, balancing solar control with daylight levels and ventilation.'

'Any window or door exposed to prolonged sunshine is suitable for solar control glass, but this type of glass really comes into its element where you have elevations with large areas of glazing such as bi-fold doors, sliding doors or French doors,' adds Charlotte Gilbert. 'Think of a greenhouse – the more glass you have, the more solar gain possible, which is why it often needs to be controlled to maintain a stable climate in the home. So, for example, if you have a large span of bi-fold doors facing south west, solar control glass should be regarded not as a luxury but essential, representing an excellent investment in the long term.

'In windows and doors not exposed to strong sunlight, such as those which are north facing or shaded by trees or neighbouring buildings, it may be more appropriate to use standard low-E glass rather than solar control products. This is because excessive solar gain is unlikely to be an issue in these situations.'

What are the pros and cons of solar control glass?

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

As solar control glass is a specialist coating, the inclusion does often come at a higher price. While it’s very case-dependent in terms of how much it will cost, higher quality and better performance solar control glass will naturally come at a premium.

Also, some people don’t love the slight tint you do find with additional coatings on windows as well as the reduction in sunlight that does transmit into their interiors so might avoid using it for aesthetic purposes.

You might also be restricted as to which glazing supplier will be best suited to your windows upgrade

'The benefits of solar control glass for homes subjected to strong sunlight are clear,' explains Charlotte Gilbert. 'Its ability to help reduce the risk of overheating in the summer means less reliance on fans and air conditioners to cool down the home. That is energy-saving, thus contributing to a home that is more energy efficient and lower carbon, but it also means that the whole house is comfortable and usable all year round.

'But the benefits of solar control glass are not restricted to warmer, sunnier times of the year. The coating is dual purpose as it also insulates the home during winter, helping to stop heat loss through the double or triple glazed unit. That means there is little or no extra heating demand compared to standard low-E glass.'

Is solar control glass worth it?

(Image credit: Purlfrost)

The case for solar control glass is extremely persuasive, especially given what we know about our summers now and into the future getting warmer and higher in UV rays.

While it may not be worth the cost for every windows of every house, carefully considering it and weighing up the costs for any large swathes of glazing you might have will make your home more comfortable to live in year round.

'Costs vary depending on pane size, performance targets and the overall glazing system; solar control is typically a premium upgrade compared with standard double or triple glazing due to the additional coating technology,' says Charles Lowe. 'It is best priced as part of the complete glazing package because frame choice, safety requirements, spacer specification and installation detailing all affect the final figure.'

If you are after a budget-friendly alternative, you can buy a DIY film and install it yourself, but it can be a little fiddly to achieve a smooth result.

FAQs

Is solar control glass clear?

Unfortunately, solar control glass does generally have a slight tint to it, but it has been significantly clarified in the last decade or so. While this might not suit every aesthetic choice, many manufacturers these days so enable homeowners to adjust the tint and amount of solar radiation transmitted through the glass, giving close control over the end product.

However, a benefit of this tint could provide privacy to overlooked houses that would like to install bifold or sliding doors.