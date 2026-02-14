Designers are swapping ensuite bathroom doors for curtains to make a space look instantly more expensive – and it's more practical than you think

One simple and affordable swap can take your en-suite from uninspiring to a really special spa-like environment.

Trading your en-suite door for a curtain is an affordable yet luxurious en-suite bathroom idea that instantly transforms a standard bathroom into the sanctuary of your dreams.

There has been some debate about whether you should replace your bathroom vanity doors for curtains, but what about the room's actual door? This easy DIY project is sure to inspire.

Why trade your ensuite door for a curtain?

Recently, we've seen interior designers trading the traditional solid wood doors for flowing curtains – bringing both aesthetic and practical benefits.

'The beauty of choosing a curtain partition is that it offers another opportunity to introduce warmth and texture, while softening hard lines associated with doors and door frames. It's also a great way to bring colour, pattern and personality into the space, allowing the ensuite to feel more integrated and cohesive in design with the bedroom. The curtains can also be easily updated over time, allowing you to change up the look and feel without any costly structural changes, making it a really versatile solution,' says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director at Kelling Designs.

If you're trying to maximise light in a bathroom, a curtain door might be the perfect antidote to your windowless bathroom woes. Leave the curtain open in the day to increase natural light and a sense of space in the bedroom, and close it for a warm and cocooning bathing experience.

Lending a dramatic entrance to an en suite, the curtain also introduces a sense of femininity to this functional space, counteracting the hard surfaces that are essential in this space. Plus, it can be achieved for less than £100 – a brilliant budget bathroom idea.

Getting the look is surprisingly easy. Simply install a standard curtain rail a few centimetres over the door frame – ensuring there's enough room on either side to gather the curtain out of the way. Adding a metal tie back – we love Dunelm's wide array – provides a pretty yet practical finishing touch.

Space saving solution for small bedrooms

Where space is tight, either in a small bathroom or a petite bedroom, trading your bathroom door for a curtain could be a game-changer.

'Swapping a standard ensuite door for a curtain is a clever way to zone a dressing area without permanently breaking up the space. It creates separation when you need it, but keeps the overall bathroom layout feeling open and relaxed,' says Melissa Hutley, interior designer and co-founder of Hutley & Humm.

'From a practical perspective, you free up valuable wall space. Without a door swinging open or sitting back against joinery, you gain more room for mirrors, hooks or additional storage, which can make a real difference in smaller spaces. Our top tip is to line the curtain properly so it hangs beautifully and provides the privacy you need.'

Choose the right curtain

Curtain choice is also vital if embracing this bathroom trend . Look for a light material that will dry quickly.

Linen is a great option due to its hygroscopic and anti-fungal properties, meaning it can tolerate some moisture and humidity. Linen fibres are also hollow, meaning it also dries more quickly than other fabrics. They are also easy to keep clean – simply unhook and throw them in the washing machine every month or so. A more affordable linen cotton blend is also a viable option if you're looking to make your bathroom look luxurious on a budget.

Avoid heavier fabrics, such as velvets, as these will harbour moisture and promote mould growth.

When not to use a curtain instead of an ensuite door

Of course, curtains aren't waterproof, and plastic shower curtains won't bring the same aesthetic benefits as a traditional fabric design.

For this reason, curtains should not be used in wetroom en-suites. Here, traditional doors are your friend. If you're still looking for ways to soften the space, opt for decorative patterned tiles and bathroom houseplants rather than fabric.

Would you give this trend ago?