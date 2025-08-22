5 alternatives to bifold doors that will still maximise natural light and offer brilliant garden views

For homeowners wanting to improve the connection between the property and the garden, and to maybe add a touch of wow factor to their home, bifold doors are a popular choice. But before you decide, it's worth considering the alternatives to bifold doors that could help achieve your goals, whether you are extending or simply upgrading your existing doors.

Your choice of patio doors will not only depend on your budget, but also the age and style of your home, and how you want to use the space. In some cases, bifold doors will be the ideal choice, but in others, a different style might be better.

So whether you want to maximise natural light and views of the garden, or create the ultimate indoor/outdoor entertaining space, these options are well worth considering before you part with your cash.

1. Sliding doors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

When it comes to the bifold vs sliding doors debate, both have their pros and cons. But if you're wanting to maximise views of your garden, sliding doors often have the edge over bifolds.

'For homeowners who want to maximise natural light, make living spaces feel larger and ensure unobstructed views of the outdoors, slimline aluminium sliding doors are proving popular,' says Shaun Cartwright from Aluprof Living. This type of patio door has a larger expanse of glass in the frames, which is key to achieving those panoramic views that are so sought after. However, they are not without their downside. Shaun says: 'The trade-off is that sliding doors work by gliding one panel behind another, which means one pane will always remain in place.'

2. Pocket doors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are looking to create a completely open, well, opening between your home and the garden, then pocket doors aren't just for inside your home — they can in fact be a suitable alternative to bifold doors.

The door leaves recess back into an envelope so are almost completely hidden from view when the doors are open.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This can be particularly suitable for contemporary homes, where a tidier option than a concertinaed bank of bifold doors stashed at the side of the aperture is preferred. However these can be costly to install.

3. Pivot doors

(Image credit: Future/Emma Lewis)

For a super stylish option, a pivot door is another alternative to bifold doors, especially if your keen on uninterrupted views and want to open your home up to the outdoors.

Liam Spencer, owner of Northallerton Glass, says: 'Pivot doors rotate on a pivot hinge mechanism, meaning that they can be made from larger, heavier panels so they can be opened wider.' However, Liam explains that this kind of door works best when installed in a sheltered location, which means that a door like this may not be suitable for all homes.

A door like this will also need a decent amount of clearance to open it, and so may not be the right choice for homes with smaller or awkwardly shaped gardens.

4. Slide and turn doors

(Image credit: IDSystems)

For the benefits of both bifold and sliding doors, then it's worth considering slide and turn doors.

'Slide-and-turn systems (sometimes called slide-pivot) are enjoying some popularity at the moment too and they bridge the gap nicely between bifolds, sliding doors and French doors,' says Matt Shaw, Technical Director at Vibrant Doors. 'Panels slide along a track then park at the end vertically. You can open most of the width like a bifold but enjoy slimmer sightlines and a simple daily-use traffic door.'

5. Fixed glazing

(Image credit: Future/ Brent Darby Photography)

Another suitable alternative might not be a door at all. If you want to enjoy uninterrupted views of the garden, but opening up the space entirely isn't your thing, then adding some picture windows, or fixed glazing, could be the ideal addition to your patio doors.

Incorporating some fixed glazing around a set of patio doors can also give the illusion of an indoor outdoor space, without having to open the aperture up to the elements — steel-framed doors and glazing can create a particularly striking look.

'For period homes or smaller openings, French doors with glazed sidelights remain a good-value and straightforward choice,' says Matt Shaw. 'You get a more traditional look, a convenient everyday ‘traffic door’ and plenty of natural light.'

FAQs

Why might a homeowner want an alternative to bifold doors?

All homes (and homeowners) are different and so a one-size-suits-all approach when it comes to patio doors isn't going to work.

'Bifold doors have been a stylish patio choice for many years,' explains Shaun Cartwright. 'However, during this time, innovation in home design been accelerating, providing homeowners with even more options to seamlessly blend their homes and gardens. Bifolds remain a popular choice for some, but the decision-making process today is driven by factors including personal design preference and door features such as zero thresholds, ease of operation or required space.'

Are bifold doors going out of style?

According to Shaun Cartwright, bifold doors definitely aren't going out of style. 'Bifolds aren’t over, they’ve just matured. Demand has broadened rather than vanished. In our experience, homeowners are choosing sliders for the ultra-slim, understated look and cleaner views when closed, but bifolds are still winning in the style stakes and when you want wall-to-wall opening on summer days for a stronger indoor-outdoor feel.

'Trends will always ebb and flow. The current tilt towards slim sliders is just more reflective of how folks are living their lives - there’s an appreciation of and a lot of value put in the uninterrupted view you get through the expansive glazing of sliding doors. But, if your priority is maximising the size of an opening out onto a terrace you use constantly and you want them to make a statement while doing it, bifolds remain a solid option.'

If you're choosing new patio doors, then you'll need to choose the right type of glazing. We've compared double vs triple glazing to help you make the right choice.