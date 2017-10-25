This noble stone is making a style revival in our bathrooms thanks to its natural beauty and versatility. We show you how...

Get your bathroom prepped and ready for one of the biggest style comebacks of the year – marvellous marble! If there’s one thing that’s storming the style charts and shaking up interiors, it’s the return of marble. So if you’re after a hot new look that’s bang on trend, a splash of marble in the bathroom is the way to go. Whether that’s retiling a whole wall in large Carrara marble tiles or simply adding a pretty marble dish to store your favourite pieces of jewellery, there’s a way to hop on the marble bandwagon no matter the size of your bathroom, or budget.

Want more marble inspiration? READ: 7 reasons we still (and always will) love marble

Bookmatch your marble

Book matching – a process in which a stone slab is split down the centre to produce a mirror image of two identical grains – takes the decorative possibilities of marble to a new level, turning the elaborate graining into a work of art. For its sensual feel and inherent natural beauty, marble is an unparalleled choice for bathrooms, adding instant glamour to a scheme, and this bathroom in no exception.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar marble, Calacatta Viola Polished Marble Slab, from £522 per m sq, Mandarin Stone

Create a country scheme worthy of a boutique hotel

What a contrast in styles! On the one hand, this bathroom perfectly embodies country chic, with its gorgeous roll-top bath and wall panelling. On the other hand, the shower’s marble surround and rainwater head wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel. The use of a shower curtain, rather than a sleek screen, marks the boundary between the relaxed and formal looks. If the real deal if out of your budget, opt for a marble effect panel. They look just as sleek.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar marble effect panel, Splashwall Cararra Marble Effect Single Shower Panel, £77, B&Q

Keep it to the details

How grand is this basin? Marble is not a cheap material, but even just a little will inject a classy feel into your look. The large basin, traditional wall-mounted taps and a wooden vanity unit make this bathroom far from ordinary. Natural materials are always beautiful and combining two of them together works a treat. Re-create this look yourself by upcyling an old wooden cabinet and adding a marble countertop and splashback to shield it from water damage.

Get the look

Buy now: Similar marble slab, Carrara Honed Marble Slab, from £342 per m sq, Mandarin Stone

Focus on flooring

Marble mosaics offer a high-quality surface that allows you to create a personalised decorative scheme, and the timeless beauty of Italian marble is ideal for a country house. Although a more expensive choice for flooring, keep costs down by choosing basic metro tiles on the wall and simply updating taps and fittings instead of replacing whole suites.

Get the look

Buy now: Elite 8 white carrara and black marquina marble, from £474 sq m, Devon & Devon

Go geometric on walls

Using marble in a bathroom may seem an obvious choice, but to ring the changes try wall tiles in unusual shapes. Here, geometric marble tiles add a contemporary touch and provide plenty of visual interest even for the most pared-back scheme. White marble has a timeless appeal and luxurious purity so it’s perfect for modern or country bathrooms.

Get the look

Buy now: High Society marble mosaics, in Rockefeller, £349.21 sq m, Fired Earth

Need more inspiration? READ: The modern marble replica that’s got everyone talking

Introduce hotel luxe

A marble bathroom oozes hotel glamour, and the designers of this smart en suite have spared no expense. Cleverly surrounding a deep bath with the same marble as the floor and walls creates a seamless flow of luxury and also gives the illusion of a larger space, as the eye is not distracted by varying patterns. It’s a wonderful way to create your own spa-style bathroom at home.

Ideal Home newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more Your email address: Sign Up

Get the look

Buy now: Similar marble, Silestone Calacatta Gold, from £400 sq m, Cosentino

Will you be adding this luxurious material to your bathroom?