A bathroom cabinet is essential for keeping clutter to a minimum in your bathroom – after all, this should be a room that oozes tranquility, both for setting you up for your day ahead and for helping you unwind and relax as the day draws to a close.

And while practicality is crucial, with enough space to store toiletries, towels, toilet paper and more, you should never have to compromise on style when it comes to bathroom storage ideas.

Bathroom cabinet ideas

From tallboy designs to space saving wall-mounted solutions there’s a bathroom cabinet idea to suit all. These bathroom cabinet ideas will inspire you to strike the balance between form and functionality, no matter the shape and size of your bathroom idea, and no matter your budget.

1. Opt for a rustic wooden bathroom cabinet for a bespoke touch

A bathroom cabinet made from reclaimed wood can add an air of creativity to your bathroom and create an inspiring and eye-catching focal point. And while a rustic cabinet works well in just about any scheme, it works particularly well in this bathroom, where the wood forms part of a mixed-material melange with traditional tiles and wooden panelling. The decor is finished off perfectly with a vintage gold mirror.

Adding houseplants and a pop of modern artwork gives the room a contemporary touch.

2. Add a pop of colour with your bathroom cabinet

Inject some personality into your home with a brightly coloured bathroom cabinet, like this coral-coloured example. Keep the rest of the colour scheme pared back and let the cabinet be the focal point, but don’t be afraid to add some pattern in your tiles or with your countertop.

3. Make the most of every inch from floor to ceiling

In smaller bathrooms, make the most of available wall space with a floor-to-ceiling bathroom cabinet. You might opt for an enclosed option with doors, or alternatively install shelving. Style it up with pretty trinkets and store toiletries in boxes and baskets to minimise clutter.

Paint the shelves and the wall behind them in the same colour to allow the shelves to blend into the background and let what’s on them do the talking.

4. Go for a freestanding option for flexibility

A standalone, moveable bathroom cabinet is an excellent option when versatility and flexibility are a priority. They come in all manner of sizes, colours and designs, so you’ll likely be able to find one that fits in with the rest of your home’s decor and even matches some of your existing furniture! You can move them about according to your needs, and even take them with you if and when you move home.

5. Embrace Japandi styling with slatted wood

If you love the simplicity and warmth of Scandi styling, then you’ll love Japandi. ‘Interiors have taken the very best of Scandi and integrated it with Japanese design’ explains Richard Ticehurst, Brand Expert at Crosswater ‘The result is Japandi – a contemporary bathroom idea that embraces richer colour palettes, sleek styling, and incredible functionality for newfound comfort and a sense of hygge in the home,’.

To embrace the trend, go for a slatted wooden bathroom cabinet with a sleek and simple countertop sink. Add a variety of houseplants (ensuring they’re the kinds that thrive in humidity) and enjoy the newfound sense of calm in your bathroom.

6. Take it off the floor to optimise wall space

‘For those with limited floor space, hung cabinetry is an ideal solution. Not only can a wall-hung cabinet create the illusion of space by opening up the room, it can also free up some much-needed floor space and create a natural break between the floor and surfaces,’ explains Becky Dix, Head of Design at The Luxury Bath Company.

The space above the loo, the sink or the radiator could work perfectly, optimising space that might otherwise go to waste. Make the most of wall height with tall cabinets that provide ample space for stashing all your bathroom bits and bobs.

7. Make it metallic for a touch of glamour

Nothing says glamour like a touch of shimmer and shine, and this metallic bathroom cabinet proves just that. In this particular bathroom, the contemporary metallic touch works harmoniously with the freestanding bath, charcoal grey walls and marble shower splashback. The metallic bathroom cabinet idea beautifully reflects the patterned floor tiles, creating a visual statement.

8. Choose a corner unit to save space in a small bathroom

This bathroom cabinet idea is ideal for small spaces, as a corner cabinet fits neatly into the corner of the room, minimising its footprint. Use the space inside efficiently and keep it organised. Keep the rest of your small bathroom decor pared back to make the room feel bigger and brighter.

9. Double up for maximum storage

‘A growing trend within the market is the demand for Jack and Jill bathroom furnishings,’ explains Becky Dix. In a busy family bathroom or in an ensuite shared by two people with a passion for products, a Jack and Jill sink and cabinet setup will allow you to double your storage space.

Keep the look perfectly symmetrical with corresponding mirrors, and above all else, keep the countertop clutter free – with this much storage space, there’s no excuse!

10. For timeless appeal, choose a curved bathroom cabinet

There’s something both timeless and effortlessly elegant about curved furniture. The soft edges add a sense of comfort to a bathroom, which is otherwise full of straight lines and right angles.

Pair that with a timeless and warm colour like dove grey, and style with gold handles, taps and a gold-framed mirror for a luxurious look that will never go out of style.

Why are cabinets necessary in the bathroom?

Bathroom cabinets are the ideal place for storing all manner of bathroom essentials. From toiletries and medicine to towels and loo rolls. A well-organised bathroom cabinet will help you to keep your bathroom free from clutter, which will make the room feel cleaner, tidier and more relaxing.

How much storage do you need in a bathroom?

“When choosing furnishings for the bathroom, determine the items you need to store. This will give you insight into the size and type of cabinetry you require,” advises Becky Dix, Head of Design at The Luxury Bath Company..

You want as much storage as possible in your bathroom – as much as the space allows. As well as a bathroom cabinet, consider shelves, rails, hooks, baskets and boxes to keep your bathroom looking neat and tidy.