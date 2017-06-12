Bathroom ideas
Designing a new bathroom might seem a daunting task, but with our gorgeous bathroom ideas and expert advice it needn’t be. There are several essential elements to consider when you think about bathroom design – whether you want to know how to install a shower room or what bathroom suite will suit your space, our gorgeous bathroom decorating ideas gallery is packed with inspiring pictures to get you started.
Browse these beautiful (and practical, we promise!) bathroom schemes for all styles and budgets to get a sense of what you like. From vintage bathrooms with free-standing tubs to modern bathrooms, there’s a huge range of options to choose from so it pays to do a bit a research before you invest.
Consider clutter-proofing with the right bathroom storage to keep your new scheme looking box fresh and finish the space with the prettiest bathroom accessories to give a very functional room of the house your own personal style.
From small bathroom solutions to our guide to bathroom colour schemes, we’re here to help you create the perfect bathroom in the heart of your home.