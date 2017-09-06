Before and after: our bedroom used to be our garage

Needing a guest suite, a clever garage makeover has created a comfy bedroom space for friends.

The owners took on a house that had barely been touched which had a huge double garage at the side which they didn’t need. Being from Malaysia they always have lots of friends and relatives visiting and so needed a special bedroom with ensuite bathroom, for their guests to stay, sometimes for several weeks.

The owners liked the idea of creating separate guest accommodation. ‘We found a great local builder who had been recommended to us and who told us the most practical thing would be to demolish the garage and rebuild it to modern standards’.

The owners wanted a look that was calming and relaxing look at along with a practical shower room, as people stay a while. They love the Scandi look with blues and greys. However, there is also plenty of white in the scheme.

It made sense for the bedroom to be at the front of the house, with the new window where the original garage doors would have been. ‘It’s a quiet road so there’s very little noise. Explains the owner.’

To add a bit more character to the bedroom the owners also added an unusual mirror, a funky woodland canvas, cushions and a gorgeous navy and copper light shade that throws light around the room.

The owners already had a decent bed from Warren Evans and tow white side tables. The tables were looking quite scruffy so the owner gave then a Scandi update by painting them in grey chalk paint and changing the knobs. They also chose a soft but incredibly hard-wearing grey carpet and and picked out blue and grey tiles tones in the floor tiles for the shower room.

Laying out the bathroom was fairly easy as there was a long thin space that suited itself to a shower and only needed tiling and a door putting it on. ‘It goes a long way back so there’s plenty of space’ say the owners. ‘The concertina style shower door folds right back and takes up as little space as possible.’

The striking blue and grey floor tiles that stand out against the white in the bathroom continue the Scandi look. ‘I’ve been careful to match the colours in both rooms so it feels cohesive.’ Says the owner.

Describing her finished guest accommodation the owner exclaims ‘It all looks so lovely, I’m almost jealous!’.

Get the look