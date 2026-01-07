These downsizers found the cottage of their dreams

It's a win-win situation with room for all the family but no wasted space

Sara Emslie's avatar
By
published
Contributions from
country-style kitchen with cream shaker units and range cooker, wooden floor and large windows at end of room
(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Downsizing can be a challenge, but for Linda Park, the move to the cottage she shares with husband Richard and their sons was an opportunity.

‘I loved our previous house, but there were rooms and parts of the garden that we never used or enjoyed,’ she says of the detached Victorian villa that she had painstakingly restored. 'We were lucky enough to experience such a spacious house, but deep down, my dream was always to live in a proper English cottage with all its charm.’

A decor update

cream painted door opening onto a hallway with stone flooring and cream painted walls and tongue-and-groove panelling

Stone floor tiles, Ca'Pietra. Similar rug, Tate & Darby

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The property came with a large history file that documented that parts of the house were built around 1590. There are black gothic letters written on the beams in the living room, which is the oldest part of the house, and some of the doors are allegedly made of ship’s timber that may have come from Spanish galleons shipwrecked during battles.

While its history was part of its appeal, the cottage needed updating. ‘The previous colour scheme was too dark and didn't work for us, and the flooring wasn’t in keeping with the period property,’ Linda says. ’I wanted a cosy, minimalistic look, and at the same time to keep the original features.’

As one half of interior design company Heritage Park, Linda's signature style features creamy neutrals, natural materials and rustic textures, combined with antique and vintage pieces. And it was this look she turned to in the cottage, to create a comfortably classic interior that's a joy to live in.

Living area

living area with bay window and two sofas covered in white linen loose covers

Walls in Sand III, Paint & Paper Library. Sofas, Ikea. Rustic wood table, stool and cushions, Heritage Park Interiors. Lamps, Neptune

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

While the cottage is smaller in size than their previous home, its generous quota of rooms meant the family didn’t have to forsake any much-loved furniture items. ‘

I knew where everything was going to go before we moved in, as I had visited the cottage three times on my own prior to buying,' Linda says.

In the open-plan living/kitchen/dining room, vintage furniture pieces in reclaimed wood are complemented by framed botanical prints. Soft shades of cream and natural elements create a warm, cosy feel in the living area.

Kitchen

white ceramic inset sink with brass mixer tap and sage green metro tiles behind and white plate wallmounted plate rack above

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The kitchen is generous in size and boasts a classic country-style aesthetic, with cream-painted Shaker units, wooden worktops, a wall-mounted plate rack and an Aga.

As part of the renovation of the cottage, Linda replaced the flooring on the ground floor as it wasn't in keeping with the property.

The stained floorboards in the main living spaces were sanded back to natural wood, and sourced antique French floor boards from an old cheese factory for one of the downstairs rooms.

Dining area

open plan dining and seating area with farmhouse wooden table and distressed painted chairs, with white sofa and botanical artworks on wall

Pendant light, Lam Lighting. Sofas, Ikea

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The open-plan dining area is ideal for entertaining. A set of beautifully carved Swedish dining chairs are teamed with a vintage wood table, the colours of which echo the rest of the room’s neutral palette. A vintage cupboard is used by Linda as storage for her collection of ceramic pieces.

Utility room

fireclay sink in small utility room with wooden worktops, painted cupboards, small wooden shelf and leaded casement window

Walls Leather IV, cabinetry in Mink, both Paint & Paper Library. Sink, Lusso. Wall light, Corston

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

In the utility and boot room, classic design ideas such as tongue-and-groove panelling, Shaker cabinetry and peg rails have been used to create a practical aesthetic with reassuring appeal.

A bank of cupboards provides ample storage, and a tiny oil painting and some vintage pegs make a charming shelf display.

Sitting room

large brick inglenook fireplace in old cottage with beamed walls and ceilings and white armchair

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The sitting room is situated in the oldest part of the house, which dates back to 1590. Gothic lettering on the ancient original beams is a stunning period detail. The exposed brick around the fireplace adds textural warmth to the room, while furniture upholstered in white and natural linens brings a luxurious touch.

‘I know what I want, what works, and how to achieve the look I am after to create a house that is a functional and enjoyable space for the whole family,’ Linda says.

Home office

small home office with leaded window, desk and chair and bespoke fitted shelves

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Custom-built shelving makes best use of space in the small home office. The desk is perfectly positioned to enjoy a relaxing view over the walled garden.

Bedroom

bedroom with old beamed walls and upholstered bed in neutral linen fabrics dressed with linen cushions

Bed, Loaf. Bed linen, Neptune.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The cottage's original structure is on show in the main bedroom. An antique-style upholstered French bed suits the space beautifully and is accessorised with linen bedding and cushions in calm neutral tones.

Ensuite bathroom

ensuite bathroom in old cottage with beamed ceiling and original brick walls, and bath with mosaic tile surround

Similar tiles, The Baked Tile Co

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Compact but beautifully formed, the ensuite boasts an exposed brick wall that showcases the cottage’s historic credentials. A sheer linen curtain provides privacy without blocking out too much light.

This feature first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine. Click here for subscription offers.

Sara Emslie
Sara Emslie
Contributing houses editor, Country Homes & Interiors

Sara Emslie is an interiors and lifestyle journalist, as well as the author of two books on

interior design – Beautifully Small: Clever Ideas for Compact Spaces and Urban Pioneer:

Interiors Inspired by Industrial Design – both published by Ryland, Peters and Small. Sara

lives in Richmond, London, and enjoys travelling all over the UK and abroad producing

features for many of the leading home interest magazines, as well as organising and styling

shoots for commercial clients. She particularly likes the diversity of work that each new

assignment brings and the numerous opportunities to be able to communicate the

constantly evolving trends in interior design through both words and pictures. When not

working, Sara makes hand-thrown porcelain pieces on the potter’s wheel.

With contributions from