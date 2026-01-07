Downsizing can be a challenge, but for Linda Park, the move to the cottage she shares with husband Richard and their sons was an opportunity.

‘I loved our previous house, but there were rooms and parts of the garden that we never used or enjoyed,’ she says of the detached Victorian villa that she had painstakingly restored. 'We were lucky enough to experience such a spacious house, but deep down, my dream was always to live in a proper English cottage with all its charm.’

The couple kept their search local, to avoid the boys having to change schools. Their gamble paid off when they found a centuries-old property they have now updated into a cosy family home with a curated mix of vintage pieces and a gentle colour palette.

The property came with a large history file that documented that parts of the house were built around 1590. There are black gothic letters written on the beams in the living room, which is the oldest part of the house, and some of the doors are allegedly made of ship’s timber that may have come from Spanish galleons shipwrecked during battles.

While its history was part of its appeal, the cottage needed updating. ‘The previous colour scheme was too dark and didn't work for us, and the flooring wasn’t in keeping with the period property,’ Linda says. ’I wanted a cosy, minimalistic look, and at the same time to keep the original features.’

As one half of interior design company Heritage Park, Linda's signature style features creamy neutrals, natural materials and rustic textures, combined with antique and vintage pieces. And it was this look she turned to in the cottage, to create a comfortably classic interior that's a joy to live in.

Living area

While the cottage is smaller in size than their previous home, its generous quota of rooms meant the family didn’t have to forsake any much-loved furniture items. ‘

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I knew where everything was going to go before we moved in, as I had visited the cottage three times on my own prior to buying,' Linda says.

In the open-plan living/kitchen/dining room, vintage furniture pieces in reclaimed wood are complemented by framed botanical prints. Soft shades of cream and natural elements create a warm, cosy feel in the living area.

Kitchen

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The kitchen is generous in size and boasts a classic country-style aesthetic, with cream-painted Shaker units, wooden worktops, a wall-mounted plate rack and an Aga.

As part of the renovation of the cottage, Linda replaced the flooring on the ground floor as it wasn't in keeping with the property.

The stained floorboards in the main living spaces were sanded back to natural wood, and sourced antique French floor boards from an old cheese factory for one of the downstairs rooms.

Dining area

The open-plan dining area is ideal for entertaining. A set of beautifully carved Swedish dining chairs are teamed with a vintage wood table, the colours of which echo the rest of the room’s neutral palette. A vintage cupboard is used by Linda as storage for her collection of ceramic pieces.

Utility room

In the utility and boot room, classic design ideas such as tongue-and-groove panelling, Shaker cabinetry and peg rails have been used to create a practical aesthetic with reassuring appeal.

A bank of cupboards provides ample storage, and a tiny oil painting and some vintage pegs make a charming shelf display.

Sitting room

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The sitting room is situated in the oldest part of the house, which dates back to 1590. Gothic lettering on the ancient original beams is a stunning period detail. The exposed brick around the fireplace adds textural warmth to the room, while furniture upholstered in white and natural linens brings a luxurious touch.

‘I know what I want, what works, and how to achieve the look I am after to create a house that is a functional and enjoyable space for the whole family,’ Linda says.

Home office

(Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Custom-built shelving makes best use of space in the small home office. The desk is perfectly positioned to enjoy a relaxing view over the walled garden.

Bedroom

Bed, Loaf. Bed linen, Neptune. (Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

The cottage's original structure is on show in the main bedroom. An antique-style upholstered French bed suits the space beautifully and is accessorised with linen bedding and cushions in calm neutral tones.

Ensuite bathroom

Similar tiles, The Baked Tile Co (Image credit: Future PLC/Roberta Ashley)

Compact but beautifully formed, the ensuite boasts an exposed brick wall that showcases the cottage’s historic credentials. A sheer linen curtain provides privacy without blocking out too much light.

This feature first appeared in Country Homes & Interiors magazine. Click here for subscription offers.