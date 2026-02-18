Kitchen banquette seating doesn't have to be built in – these are the 7 banquettes I'd buy in a heartbeat (no carpenter required)
With options for every budget and room size
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When I imagined the interior design feature that would fully capture my heart, I didn't think it would be a bench. But banquette seating, as it's more fashionably known as, has officially made it to the top of my list for things going in my dream kitchen - let's hope that day comes soon.
Banquette seating is a dining trend I've seen appear in the most stylish kitchens when searching for inspiration, but often these made-to-measure styles come with a very high price tag. Lucy William's striped upholstered banquette, designed by The House Upstairs, has been a source of desire for quite some time now, but as my budget isn't quite the same, I knew I had to get creative in sourcing affordable alternatives.
Luckily, banquette seating has become increasingly available to buy on the high street. It has the look of a built-in style without the cost of calling in a professional, and you can take it with you when you move house.
My top pick
The banquette seating from Next originally caught my eye and revealed how many freestanding styles there are on the high street. While I've long admired banquettes, the barrier to entry has always been the thought of needing to hire a carpenter to create a built-in bench, which feels very committal and expensive.
Buying a freestanding banquette is no different to purchasing dining chairs - an investment purchase that you want to get right, but one that is easily altered if your tastes change.
Banquette seating has become very popular in the last few years as our kitchens have become places to hunker down in, dine and spend intentional time with our families. This upholstered, bench style seating lends itself perfectly to this - it mimics a bistro environment where those dining want to linger and relax.
While freestanding banquettes promote flexibility, you'll still want to make them look like they're built-in and belong to the layout.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'Banquette seating works best when it is treated as part of the architecture of the kitchen rather than as a feature added afterwards,' says Richard Davonport, managing director of Davonport.
'Seat depth should support an upright dining posture and the table position must allow someone to slide in and out without disturbing others, while integrated drawers beneath the seat allow the footprint to provide useful storage and keep surfaces calmer elsewhere in the room,' he adds.
With this in mind, these are my favourite banquettes to buy on the high street, with storage, back support and of course, characterful flair.
Shop banquette seating
If you're looking to make one change to your kitchen dining space this year, then let banquette seating be it. It will turn any uninviting seating area into one that promotes connection.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the very best kitchen and bathroom designs and buys. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).