5 things that people who have tiny bedrooms should always have to turn a pokey box room into a stylish retreat

Designing tiny bedrooms is a challenge. There are so many essentials to incorporate, but seemingly not enough floor space available. However, a few clever swaps and some insightful design ideas can help your space reach its full potential.

There are plenty of small bedroom ideas available, but when it comes to maximising space, these are the five must-haves that will make a world of difference to how your room feels and functions.

Whether you love modern small bedroom ideas or are drawn to something more traditional, these ideas can be adapted to suit your tastes – meaning that not only will your box room be delightful in its own right, but it will blend harmoniously with your home's interior design.

1. Wall-mounted bedside tables

One of the best tips when designing a small room is to opt for floating rather than standing furniture.

‘The more of the floor you can see, the larger the room will feel,’ explains Hannah Dees, studio manager at Otta Design. This thought process can be applied to a wide range of different elements, from bedside tables and shelving to dressing tables and desks. They also provide extra valuable bedroom storage space – a must where space is tight.

Floating bedside tables designs range from the modern – like this from Jimi design from La Redoute– to those that take inspiration from more traditional designs, like this Union Rustic design from Wayfair.

2. Wall lights instead of lamps

Space is at a premium on a bedside table, so maximise what is available by trading a table lamp for a wall-mounted design. While wall lights require an electrician to install, clever plug-in designs are simply plugged into a mains socket, with the arm screwed to the wall. Choose movable designs that allow you to tilt the light towards you when reading in bed – Dunelm has a great selection .

If you don't have a plug by your bed, then rechargeable bedroom wall lights will be a game-changer. Most have around 8 hours of battery life – meaning if you have them on for an hour before bed, you'll only need to recharge once a week.

‘For the perfect bedside light, choose a warm white – between 2000 and 3000 Kelvin,’ says Hannah Thompson of Lam Lighting. ‘Avoid blue light as it mimics daylight and can disrupt your sleep cycle. If you want to read in bed, then aim for 400 lumens, but if you simply want a light for ambience, 200 to 300 lumens is sufficient.’

Investing in some of the best smart lighting will let you adjust the lumens and temperature of the bulbs to create the perfect relaxing bedroom scheme.

3. Ottoman storage beds

Ottoman beds are game-changers for small bedrooms and homes with limited storage. With this style, piston mechanisms enable you to easily lift the base and mattress to reveal expansive, hidden storage beneath – optimising every inch of the bed's footprint, making the most of the bedroom layout and potentially doing away with the need for as much bulky bedroom furniture.

‘Unlike divan beds, where the drawers can limit the room's layout or be obstructed by furniture, ottoman beds make use of the entire base and can be positioned anywhere in the room (as long as you have the clearance above),’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories buyer at Furniture Village.

This style of bed can be particularly welcome in homes with loft conversions, as it provides plentiful space to store those seasonal items that would have otherwise been housed in the loft.

4. Reflective surfaces

Fitted cabinetry is often one of the best storage solutions for small bedrooms, but its bulky stature can make a room seem even smaller. Adding mirrored doors can make a space feel bigger and the furniture smaller.

‘Mirrored cabinetry expands a space visually, reflecting light and creating the illusion of depth, and makes fitted furniture feel lighter and less imposing. It’s a practical solution that combines function with a sense of spaciousness,’ says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. For country homes, antiqued finishes can bring a heritage touch. ‘Consider the tonal quality of the glass, ranging from cool, silvery hues to warmer brass finishes,’ adds Jayne.

Even if you don't have fitted furniture, bedroom mirrors are still a must in a small bedroom. Consider furniture with a mirrored front for the same effect. If adding wall mirrors, position them opposite the window to maximise the amount of natural light in the room.

5. Pattern-drenched walls

Anything that creates the illusion of more space is a must in small bedrooms. One of the best ways to achieve this is pattern drenching. ‘Unifying walls and ceilings in one design allows quirks, like awkward angles or a sloping ceiling, to fade into the background rather than dominate the space,’ says Mary Graham, co-founder of Salvesen Graham.

‘When choosing a print for pattern drenching, look for a good repeat of pattern, rather than large, isolated motifs, as it helps to smooth joins between different areas, making the room feel larger. Mid-scale designs, gently flowing motifs and stripes are especially effective, creating a sense of continuity for a cohesive space.'

Colour drenching can also be used to a similar effect, resulting in a more minimalist finish.

If you have a tiny bedroom and you're missing one of these elements investing in one of these must-haves could be the key to adding a tiny bit more space and style into your room.